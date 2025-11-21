Grosse Pointe Woods to celebrate 75th birthday with cake and memories

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published November 21, 2025

This historical photo shows the former longtime Grosse Pointe Woods business Bob’s Drugs. The building is home to Woods Wholesale Wine today. Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Woods

This DeSoto car dealership on Mack Avenue would be transformed into Ahee Jewelers in 1968. The family-owned jewelry store — which provides complimentary metered parking for all throughout the Woods in November and December — was in the midst of an expansion project at press time. Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — In 1950, a loaf of bread cost about 14 cents, “King Solomon’s Mines” and “All About Eve” were two of the biggest hits at the box office, “Goodnight Irene” by Gordon Jenkins and The Weavers was the most popular song and Harry S. Truman was president.

1950 was also the year that Grosse Pointe Woods became a city — a distinction that took place on Dec. 11. To mark the city’s milestone 75th anniversary, officials invite the community to a celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Woods Community Center, part of the City Hall complex at 20025 Mack Plaza.

Local and state officials are expected to be on hand Dec. 11. Mayor Arthur Bryant said they’ll be opening the time capsule that was created for the city’s 50th anniversary in 2000 and showing its contents to attendees before sealing it up again. He said they’ll also be creating and sealing a time capsule from 2025, which will be opened when the city turns 100 in 2050.

Coffee, pop and a 75th anniversary cake will be served.

“There probably will be a spontaneous effort to sing happy anniversary” at some point during the event, Bryant said.

Throughout the year, Woods residents have been invited to share their thoughts and memories of the city on video. Assistant City Manager Susan Como said those comments have been edited to create a roughly 10-minute video that will debut Dec. 11.

“The video is going to be the highlight (of the event),” Como said.

Historical photos will be on display, as will tiles decorated by local children. The tiles will then be installed permanently at City Hall.

After the celebration, she said, the video will be uploaded to the city’s website.

Grosse Pointe Woods can trace its history back to the mid-1700s, when many French settlers owned “ribbon farms” that ran to Lake St. Clair. By the 1800s and early 1900s, French, Dutch and Belgian families with familiar names like Vernier, Allard, VanAntwerp, Robert-John, Beaufait and Brys were tilling the soil. In 1927, the area was incorporated as the Village of Lochmoor. Under the leadership of Village President Alois A. Ghesquiere — for whom the park behind City Hall is named — the community became the Village of Grosse Pointe Woods in 1939. Then, on Dec. 11, 1950, the village was incorporated as the City of Grosse Pointe Woods.

The city has come a long way from its farmland roots. Today it’s home to about 16,500 people and has 6,609 homes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Woods is home to many long-standing businesses, the oldest of which is the private golf course and club Lochmoor Club, which dates back to 1917. Other businesses that have been open for decades include Oxford Beverage (1947), Alexander & Polen Meat Market (1952), Woods Fine Wine & Spirits (1957), Schummer’s Ski Shop (1959), Original Pancake House (1962), Merit Woods Pharmacy (1966), Ahee Jewelers (1968), Little Tony’s Lounge (1970), Josef’s European Pastry Shop (1971) and Champs Rotisserie and Seafood (1992).

The Dec. 11 event marks the culmination of a year’s worth of celebrations. Bryant said response to the anniversary events has been “wonderful.”

“We’ve had great attendance and people have been very enthused and happy to participate,” Bryant said. “We totally expect they will respond in the same way for the 75th anniversary (party).”

Bryant said the Grosse Pointe Woods of 2025 is diverse, vibrant and thriving.

“The city has become so much bigger and improved so much in its appearance and its ability to conduct business,” Bryant said.

For more information, visit the city’s website at gpwmi.us.