Grosse Pointe Woods Scouts honored by city officials

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 18, 2025

As his father, Tim Josephs, applauds, Parker E. Josephs shakes hands with Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant, who gave Parker a proclamation to mark his achievement of the rank of Eagle Scout. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant, right, shakes the hand of Isaac Warner, center, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Warner is joined by his parents, Tony and Anna, and his four brothers, all fellow Scouts. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Grosse Pointe Woods officials recently honored several Scouts for their accomplishments and community service.

Parker E. Josephs, Jonathan Lackner and Isaac Warner — all members of Troop 96 of the Boy Scouts of America — were given proclamations by the city Jan. 27 for all reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.

“That is awesome,” City Councilwoman Vicki Granger told the Scouts.

Those on hand to see Josephs receive the proclamation included his dad, Tim, and grandfather, Ed Josephs. His Eagle Scout leadership project involved leading a team of Scouts to create an urban garden at. St. Jude Catholic Church in Detroit. Josephs is also a student council senator at De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, a member of his high school robotics team and a lacrosse player. Over the 2024 Christmas holiday, Josephs and his dad climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Josephs said his dad encouraged him to earn his Eagle Scout rank. He’s been a Scout for the last 10 years.

“It’s just been a dream to get that,” Josephs said of reaching this rank.

Warner was accompanied by his parents, Tony and Anna, and his brothers and fellow Scouts, Russell, William, John and Sam.

For his Eagle Scout project, Warner and a team of Scouts refurbished a reflection garden for students with special needs at Monteith Elementary in the Woods. He’s a student at Grosse Pointe North High School, where he’s a member of the National Honor Society and the quiz bowl team, drum major for the North Marching Band and a performing member of the North Jazz Band, North Pit Orchestra, full North Orchestra, and principal clarinet in the wind ensemble.

Warner said he’s been a Scout since first grade. He was excited to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

“(It’s) years of hard work paying off, really,” Warner said.

Lackner wasn’t able to attend the council meeting — he’s currently a Michigan State University student working on a degree in packaging — so his parents, Adam and Danielle Lackner, accepted the proclamation for him.

A North graduate, Lackner’s Eagle Scout project involved leading a group of Scouts to build a pingpong table for Grace Youth.

Mayor Arthur Bryant, who presented the Scouts with their proclamations, said awards like these are “the best part of this job.”