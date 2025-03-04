Grosse Pointe Woods Planning Commission member recognized for long tenure

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 4, 2025

John Vitale

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — A longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Woods Planning Commission was recently recognized for his many years of service to his community.

During a volunteer appreciation event Feb. 7 at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mayor Arthur Bryant presented John Vitale with an award for being an outstanding volunteer. Vitale has served on the city’s Planning Commission since 1992, a tenure of more than 30 years.

“It’s quite a distinguished award,” Woods Planning Commission Chair Christian Fenton said during a Feb. 25 Planning Commission meeting. “Congratulations. And I hope (your term lasts) for 30 more (years).”

Vitale is a principal of Stucky-Vitale Architects, which is based in Royal Oak. Vitale has been with the firm for more than 40 years and brings knowledge of a wide range of architectural topics to his work on the Planning Commission.

Vitale’s firm has done a considerable amount of work locally, including Chene Trombley Park in the Woods, recent renovations at Woods City Hall, Dox Grillhouse in St. Clair Shores, the Fred M. Alger Center at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Park’s new Department of Public Works building on Mack Avenue.