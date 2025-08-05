Grosse Pointe Woods Council to take up controversial Mack rezoning proposal

Signs opposing Mack Avenue rezoning in Grosse Pointe Woods were placed in front of Woods City Hall in advance of a July 22 Planning Commission meeting that attracted many residents.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 5, 2025

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Proposed rezoning of 20160 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods — from restricted office, or RO-1, to commercial business, or C — has been met with strong resistance from hundreds of local residents, who’ve been railing against it for months.

Residents are worried about increased traffic, reduced safety for children and pedestrians and overflow business parking on quiet residential streets, along with increased noise, trash, pests like rats, loss of green space and negative impact on property values, among other concerns. Medical offices currently occupy the single-story office building, but Buccellato Development is looking to redevelop the site to possibly include a national restaurant, up to three retailers or a combination of these uses, among other potential tenants.

As of press time, about 570 residents had signed petitions against rezoning, and signs opposing Mack rezoning could be found on lawns throughout the community.

City planners said that the proposed redevelopment is in keeping with the Woods’ new master plan, which calls for a greater variety of mixed uses — including restaurants, boutiques and personal service establishments — along Mack. The new master plan was approved in 2024, after a two-year process that planners said included community input and outreach.

Although no tenants have been identified for the property, Ashley Jankowski, an associate planner with the city’s planning firm of McKenna, noted that fast food and carryout restaurants, bars and liquor stores would be required to obtain a special land use approval, if any of these types of businesses were to be considered.

Justin Buccellato, a resident of the Grosse Pointes, owns 14 properties along the Mack Avenue corridor, eight of those being in the Woods.

“It’s just not salvageable,” Buccellato said of the existing medical building during a July 22 Planning Commission meeting. “I want to do a nice, class A development. … It’s for the community. I want to enhance it, make it beautiful, make it exciting.”

Bruce Nichols, Buccellato’s attorney, argued during the July 22 Planning Commission meeting that this seemed to be “more about the whole master plan” than his client’s development.

Nichols said that his client has made “favorable changes” to the redevelopment in response to concerns from residents, including reducing the square footage by almost 2,000 square feet and increasing green space and landscaping.

“He’s asking for rezoning for a building that’s practically obsolescent,” Nichols said of the medical building.

Planning Commission member Donna O’Keefe attempted to allay some concerns among residents.

“This is not going to be a strip mall,” said O’Keefe, noting that commercial zoning still allows for office use. “They’re not going to put in a Chick-fil-A or a Wendy’s. Grosse Pointe Woods doesn’t allow that.”

O’Keefe said redevelopment “helps the other businesses” in the area.

“Mack needs new development to stay vibrant and vital,” O’Keefe said.

Planning Commission member Michael Fuller said the revised proposal from the developer “addresses almost every single complaint I’ve heard,” including adding more trees and adding green space on the Oxford Road side in an area that had originally been slated for parking.

“All of your public comments were extremely successful,” Fuller said to residents. “I’ve never seen this much change from a developer based on citizen comments.”

Residents remain against the development, however. They said that they get additional petition signatures every week.

Oxford Road resident Gary Felts asked the City Council July 21 how many residents needed to express opposition to block rezoning, pointing out the large number of residents who have signed petitions and regularly come to council and Planning Commission meetings.

Oxford Road resident Lynne Merrill Aldrich said this project risks “forever destroying the charm” of Grosse Pointe Woods when she addressed the City Council July 21.

Rezoning “would allow construction of a strip center,” said Aldrich, pointing to a marketing brochure for the parcel.

Multiple residents noted the recent closures of several restaurants in the Woods as one of the reasons they don’t need space for another eatery.

Helen Taylor, an Oxford Road resident, said residents aren’t opposed to change.

“We’re not against progress. … We want thoughtful change,” Taylor told the council July 21.

Some residents alleged impropriety with regard to this project.

“I find it upsetting that we have Planning Commission members that have a financial interest (in this property),” longtime Woods resident Mary Beth Nicholson told the council July 21.

Christina Pitts is another of the residents who have alleged conflict of interest, interest peddling, and bias in favor of certain developers and architects, among other concerns.

The architect for the project is John Vitale, of the Royal Oak-based firm Stucky Vitale Architects. Vitale has served as a member of the Planning Commission for more than 30 years.

Vitale denied any improper conduct, noting that he followed the proper protocol.

“Any project that we’ve done (in Grosse Pointe Woods), we would always recuse ourselves,” said Vitale, referring to himself and former commission member James McNelis, who recently left the Planning Commission. “There’s no influence that we’ve put on any commission or council member. … There’s never been a conflict of interest.”

Vitale said he recused himself from any votes on this development, as well as from debate among the commissioners about it.

“Everything’s always been done properly,” Vitale said. “Nothing’s been done underhanded by the city.”

He said the current zoning “is very antiquated. It dates back to when the doctor lived above his practice.” Vitale said changing the zoning to commercial will improve walkability and add needed flexibility to encourage new businesses to come into the city.

Some residents have likened the design to something they’d see in Royal Oak, which they believe is a bad thing for the Woods.

Lifelong Pointer Patrick Turnbull said he loves the charm of the Woods.

“I’m not opposed to development, but progress for the sake of progress isn’t progress. … Cookie-cutter development like this is going to tear this town apart,” Turnbull said.

Mia Tedesco, a 19-year-old college student who lives on Ford Court, said she always looks forward to coming back “to this beautiful town.”

“You’re going to be losing that small-town charm that I brag about (to my friends),” a tearful Tedesco told the City Council at a meeting July 21.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously July 22 to reaffirm its prior vote in favor of rezoning the parcel to commercial. The matter now lies in the hands of the City Council.

At press time, the City Council was expected to consider the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve rezoning at its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. An agenda hadn’t been prepared for that meeting as of press time but will be available prior to the meeting on the city’s website at gpwmi.us/meetings.