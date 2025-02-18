Grosse Pointe Shores to get new sewage pumps for Crestwood station

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published February 18, 2025

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — After efforts to rebuild two sewage pumps at the Crestwood pump station were unsuccessful, Grosse Pointe Shores administrators say they now need to be replaced.

Department of Public Works Director Michael Way said the DPW solicited bids for two new pumps and got bids from two firms with which they were familiar. Kennedy Industries submitted a bid for $222,496, and Detroit Pump sent in a bid for $219,200. Way said both companies planned to use Midwest Power Systems to install the pipes and valves for the new pumps, and the bids include the cost of the pumps as well as installation by Midwest Power Systems.

“Our engineers (at Hubbell, Roth and Clark), they like both of these companies,” City Manager Stephen Poloni said.

The Shores City Council voted unanimously in favor of the purchase during a meeting Jan. 21, opting for the low bid of $219,200 from Detroit Pump.

City Councilwoman Sandra Cavataio said she would have preferred to see more bids — “It’s always better to get (at least) three bids,” she said — but still voted in favor of the expenditure, which was deemed a necessity.

Way said they didn’t seek more bids after only getting two because, “We need a fast response. There’s only two pumps in the (Crestwood) station.”

As to the prices, Way said the city’s engineers said the bids that the Shores received “are in line with other bids in the area.”

Poloni said that although this purchase wasn’t budgeted, the city can cover the cost by taking money that’s available from the water and sewer fund.

Way said it will take about 12 to 14 weeks to get the pumps. He said he hopes to have them installed and running by the end of May, before the sometimes heavy rainstorms that pop up most often during the summer.

“I want those pumps in before July/August,” Way said.

Once the pumps arrive, he said the city should be able to get them installed in a week or less.

Way said there won’t be any interruption in service during installation. He said the city will replace the pump that doesn’t work at all first and then will replace the second pump.

The existing pumps were installed in the 1950s, Way said.