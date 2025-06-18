Grosse Pointe Shores honors officers for ‘outstanding service’

From left, Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Lt. Ron Coste, Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski, officers Billy Howe and Dillon Taylor, and Sgt. Jason Cook hold the awards presented to them by Werenski for outstanding service in 2024.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 18, 2025

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — The Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Department is known for the high level of service it provides residents of the small city, but some officers were recognized recently for exceeding those already high standards.

Shores Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski presented several members of the department with awards for their work in 2024 during a March 18 Shores City Council meeting.

“It is a great opportunity for us to recognize our staff,” Werenski said.

Receiving a department citation were officers Dillon Taylor and Billy Howe.

“These two guys are a big part of the Grosse Pointe Shores future here,” Werenski said. “They’re great to work with and we’re really lucky to have them.”

A department citation is given to an officer “for outstanding performance of a difficult task involving personal risk to the officer’s safety when, because of the officer’s action, a serious crime is prevented or the perpetrator (is) apprehended, or other outstanding actions of a nature which brings unusual credit to the department and its members,” Werenski explained.

Taylor and Howe conducted a traffic stop at 10:24 p.m. Aug. 20, 2024, but when the driver was asked to exit the vehicle because of not having insurance or a valid license, as well as having an expired registration, Werenski said the driver fled, driving over lawns and sidewalks to avoid police. The driver eventually made a critical mistake by pulling onto Newberry Street in Grosse Pointe Farms — a dead-end — and Werenski said Taylor and Howe boxed in the driver. They arrested the driver and another occupant, and the driver was charged with fleeing and eluding, a felony.

“What is significant in this event is that these two officers, Taylor and Howe, have been with the department for only three years,” Werenski told the council. “This was a critical incident where seniority and experience are valuable, and these two officers conducted themselves as seasoned veterans during this stressful event. They relied upon their training, followed the department polices and procedures and demonstrated good common sense … in this critical situation.”

Sgt. Jason Cook was presented with the certificate of merit, which Werenski said is given for “outstanding performance on duty under unusual or difficult conditions.”

Cook responded to a home when a resident called to report that her elderly husband was in “an altered mental state and verbally unresponsive,” Werenski said. The Shores ambulance wasn’t available at the time, so the city sought Medstar through their mutual aid agreement with the other Pointes, which all use Medstar for emergency medical runs. Cook started providing care for the patient immediately and recognized that he was in critical condition, leading Cook to contact dispatch and tell them to advise Medstar that this call was now a priority one call for service. As Cook continued to monitor the patient, Werenski said the patient collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Cook started to perform CPR and when the Medstar team arrived, Cook and the Medstar medics provided advanced life support, with Cook serving as the lead medic. They were able to stabilize the patient and take him to what was then Ascension St. John Hospital, where Werenski said the patient made a full recovery.

Cook, the Shores EMS coordinator, has been with the Shores for 14 years and worked on an ambulance for six years prior to that, giving him 20 years of EMS experience, Werenski said.

“His passion for EMS is incredible,” Werenski said. “He’s another officer who’s the future of the department.”

Receiving the 2024 director’s award was Lt. Ron Coste, who serves as the deputy fire chief and has been with the Shores for 25 years. Werenski said Coste received his EMS license in 1992 and worked for American Medical Response for several years before joining the Shores. He has since become the senior lieutenant in charge of two platoons; oversees fire operations including training and vehicle maintenance and purchases; serves as the department’s training officer and lead trainer, making sure all officers are compliant with state and federal training guidelines; and mentors newer officers.

“It’s a really big job, and he manages it well,” Werenski said.

During his career in the Shores, Werenski said Coste has received multiple awards, including two lifesaving awards, five unit commendations, one certificate of merit and a director’s award in 2019. He attended Michigan State University’s prestigious Train-the-Trainer program and holds numerous certificates including ones in arson investigation, grant writing, evidence technician and firearms instruction.

“One of the things that made me really think about Ron was as he was recovering from a medical procedure” in 2024 and had to take a leave of absence, Werenski said. “I realized how important he really is. I just realized how valuable he is to our operations.”

Even during Coste’s recovery, Werenski said he called him every day to discuss the schedule, training and equipment orders.

“Lt. Ron Coste deserves this award because of his professional contributions to this department over his past 25 years,” Werenski said. “More importantly, Lt. Coste deserves this award because of his dedication to the men and women he serves with, and the community he serves.”

Mayor Ted Kedzierski praised the award winners.

“Chief, this is a proud day for our department,” Kedzierski said.

Other officials also offered kudos.

“Congratulations to public safety,” City Councilman John Seago said. “We’re very proud of them. It’s great to be part of a city that has such (wonderful) officers.”

City Councilwoman Danielle Gehlert offered thanks and congratulations to the officers for “their outstanding service.”