Grosse Pointe Shores experiences ‘unusual spike’ in vehicle-related crimes

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 15, 2025

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Because of its small size, almost exclusively residential nature and visible police patrols, Grosse Pointe Shores has an exceptionally low crime rate.

The city has seen several larcenies from automobiles and vehicle thefts or attempted thefts in recent weeks, however, and police are seeking the public’s help as they try to track down the people responsible.

Since late March, the Shores has experienced five larcenies from vehicles, one vehicle theft and one attempted vehicle theft.

“It’s unusual for the Shores to have such a spike like this,” Detective Lt. Tony Spina said.

Spina said all the incidents happened during the late night to early morning hours. Neighboring Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms have had similar crimes take place during this time period, so it’s possible the same people could have committed multiple thefts, although it wasn’t known at press time whether any of the crimes were connected.

Larcenies from auto or attempted larcenies from auto took place March 23, 29 and April 3 from vehicles parked on Fordcroft Road, while another larceny from auto took place April 2 from a vehicle parked on Webber Place. In all but the two March 23 cases, the vehicles were locked at the time and the victims had the vehicle keys with them. Spina said the suspect or suspects didn’t take anything of “substantial value,” but did get away with small valuables like change that had been inside the vehicles.

In one of the March 23 incidents, an unknown person is alleged to have entered an unlocked white 2024 GMC Sierra while it was parked in the driveway of a home in the first block of Fordcroft Road between 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. March 23. The victim said her Ring doorbell camera captured a small, dark-colored SUV — possibly black — driving eastbound past her house at 6:37 a.m. The same vehicle was seen on camera heading westbound past the victim’s home at 6:42 a.m. March 23. The victim told police nothing appeared to be missing from the Sierra, according to a police report.

In the other March 23 larceny from auto — also in the first block of Fordcroft — an unknown person entered a black 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole a pair of sunglasses valued at $100. Video surveillance from the victim’s home shows the suspect — a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound male with long dreadlocks who was wearing a long-sleeved hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers, gloves and a mask — enter the vehicle at 6:42 a.m. March 23. The vehicle was in the driveway at the time.

Another police report states that sometime between the hours of 8:30 p.m. April 2 and 7:56 a.m. April 3, an unknown person stole a gray 2025 Dodge Durango from a driveway in the first block of Willow Tree Place. The victim had the keys and the vehicle was locked at the time.

On April 6, someone attempted to steal a Jeep while it was locked and parked on Willow Tree.

Police ask that residents call 911 — not the public safety non-emergency line — immediately if they spot anything unusual in their neighborhoods.

“If (people) see any suspicious activity, please call 911 (right away) so resources can be dispatched in a timely manner,” Spina said.

Because of the Shores’ size, chances are that there’s a patrol vehicle nearby that can respond instantly to the scene.

“If you see something, say something,” Spina said.

To report suspicious activity while it’s happening, the Shores Public Safety Department asks people to call 911. Anyone with more information about any of these incidents can contact the detective bureau by calling (313) 881-5500.