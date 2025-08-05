Grosse Pointe Shores council approves first Warrior Run

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 5, 2025

Shutterstock image

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Participants are being sought for a charitable cross-country-style endurance challenge that will take be held this fall in Grosse Pointe Shores.

The first-ever Warrior Run will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Vernier Hill, which is located behind the Shores Department of Public Works building. Shores City Manager Stephen Poloni said organizers are limiting the event to 100 participants, who will complete as many laps in the park as they can during a 60-minute period. The event will be contained to Gerald C. Schroeder Field and adjacent Vernier Hill. All funds raised will be donated to the JT Mestdagh Foundation, which was established in 2020 to support children and families facing colorectal and learning challenges.

“They would be required to provide liability insurance,” Poloni told the Shores City Council during a meeting July 15. “Parking would be OK.”

Poloni added that Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski didn’t see any problems with the event.

JT Mestdagh is teaming up with PJ Vlahantones, co-owner of Fusion Integrated Training, to organize the Warrior Run.

“It’ll be a fun event with activity and exercise,” Mestdagh said.

Shores officials agreed, voting unanimously to allow the Warrior Run to take place on city property.

“I think it’s a wonderful event,” City Councilwoman Danielle Gehlert said. “It’s nice to see something else in the community.”

Mayor Ted Kedzierski echoed that sentiment.

“It’s a very good community event,” Kedzierski said. “We should promote that.”

Mestdagh’s grandparents are the philanthropists Marlene and the late John Boll, of Grosse Pointe Shores. He created his own foundation after dealing with VATER syndrome, short-term memory loss and dyslexia from a young age. Mestdagh hasn’t let his physical and mental challenges prevent him from living a full life, and today he’s a best-selling author, motivational speaker, podcast host and philanthropist.

“I’ve (always) wanted to give back,” said Mestdagh, whose foundation has provided medical supplies not covered by insurance to children who’ve suffered from medical conditions similar to the ones he’s dealt with.

He said they also work with Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides a place for parents to stay while their children are receiving medical treatment far from home.

“We do adventures to raise money,” Mestdagh said.

He said they wanted to create a local event so that people in the community could get involved.

“Good luck,” said Kedzierski, congratulating Mestdagh and Vlahantones after the council vote. “I hope you have great weather.

For more information about the Warrior Run, visit jtmestdaghfoundation.org.