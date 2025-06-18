Grosse Pointe Park to test new city hall hours this summer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 18, 2025

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

GROSSE POINTE PARK — If you’ve got business you need to do with Grosse Pointe Park officials, take heed, because their office hours will be changing, at least for the summer.

From July 7 to Aug. 28, Park City Hall will be closed on Fridays but will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Current business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

City Manager Nick Sizeland proposed the new hours on a trial basis for the summer during a June 9 City Council meeting. They could become permanent, if officials decide to make that change after the trial period.

“Staff flexibility and work-life balance is trending,” said Sizeland, adding that making sure the staff is happy and healthy will improve the odds of attracting future employees.

Sizeland said the current hours make it difficult for residents working a 9-to-5 schedule to visit City Hall before or after work. Contractors who need to pull permits would also prefer to come in as early as possible in the morning.

Sizeland said traffic at City Hall drops off substantially on Fridays, with an average of 10 to 15 visitors.

“If it doesn’t work, we will go back to the old way,” Sizeland said.

Some other metro Detroit municipalities have similar schedules at their city offices, Sizeland said: Clawson and Wixon are open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Ferndale is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Clarkston is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and Utica is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays.

Officials were divided on the proposal.

Some, like City Councilman Marty McMillan, thought it was a good idea.

“I’m for it,” McMillan said. “In two months, we’re going to know (if it’s working well) … Employees need to be happy. This is something employees want.”

The earlier opening and later closing time made the proposal palatable to some officials.

“I think this is a great way to enhance our ability to serve our residents,” City Councilman Brent Dreaver said.

City Councilman Max Wiener said they could see if it works and adjust accordingly, based on the results of the trial period.

“There’s a reason more municipalities are trending this way,” Wiener said.

City Councilman Timothy Kolar said he could “live with” doing this on a trial basis.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to find the best way to serve our staff and our (residents),” Kolar said.

Others were opposed.

“In all of the years that I’ve sat here, I’ve never received one resident complaint that they can’t get in City Hall,” City Councilwoman Christine Gallagher said. “We are in the hospitality business. We’re here to serve our residents — we’re not here to serve the staff. … I’m also not in support of no one here on Friday.”

Gallagher added that she felt the city was already “really good to the staff.”

City Councilman Thomas Caulfield said he was against being closed on Friday. As an alternate, he suggested having a skeleton crew come in on Fridays.

“I’m not a big fan of this,” Caulfield said. “We need to provide as much service as possible.”

The new schedule is also a reduction of 2.5 work hours per week from the current schedule.

The measure was approved, but by a vote of 5-2, with Mayor Michele Hodges, Dreaver, McMillan, Kolar and Wiener voting for it and Caulfield and Gallagher voting against it.

“It is a trial,” Hodges said. “It gives us an opportunity to measure and adjust.”

She said the residents would “keep us informed” about what they think of the change.

Officials encourage residents to give them feedback on the new hours so that they’ll know what they think.

Sizeland said the trial period will give them a chance to evaluate utility savings by having lights off and air conditioning use reduced on Fridays, as well as a reduction in janitorial services.