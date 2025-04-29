Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety, Detroit Fire Department to work together when needed

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 29, 2025

Shutterstoock image

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Grosse Pointe Park will have an additional partner when it comes to fighting and investigating fires in the future.

At the behest of Park Public Safety Director James Bostock, the Park City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the Park and the Detroit Fire Department during a meeting April 14. Bostock said this is a “reciprocal agreement” in which both cities would supply mutual aid, when necessary, in battling fires and investigating them.

“It supplements our current mutual aid pact” with the other Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods, Bostock said. “It does not replace our mutual aid pact.”

Bostock said it also “opens the doors to future training opportunities” between the departments and will “increase the community’s resilience.”

In the past, Bostock said, the Park would call in specialists from the Michigan State Police for fire investigations, but those specialists are coming from farther away. The Detroit Fire Department has investigators who can get to a scene more quickly because they’re geographically closer.

Bostock thanked the city attorney and former Detective Sgt. Jeremy Pittman — who recently retired — for their work on the agreement.

“We’re really happy with the way it ended up. … I think this is going to benefit us,” Bostock said.

City officials agreed.

“I think it’s great you were able to set this up,” City Councilman Max Wiener told Bostock.

City Councilman Brent Dreaver agreed, noting that the Park experienced a catastrophic fire earlier this year.

“There’s going to be increased resources (as a result of this),” Dreaver said, specifically noting the opportunities for cross-training between the departments. “I see nothing but good things from it.”

He said it’s also an opportunity for the Park to strengthen its relationship with Detroit.

Mayor Michele Hodges called the agreement “a remarkable addition” to the city’s risk reduction plan.

Bostock said there’s no financial impact to the city from this agreement.