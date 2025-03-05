Grosse Pointe Park honors public safety officers for their work in 2024

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 5, 2025

Holding his daughter, Morgan, 1, Grosse Pointe Park Detective Ryan Willmer listens as Public Safety Director James Bostock talks about Willmer’s public safety award in front of the Feb. 3 Grosse Pointe Park City Council meeting. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Grosse Pointe Park public safety officer Scott Gilchrist is given the Officer of the Year award by Public Safety Director James Bostock. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

Grosse Pointe Park Detective Sgt. Jeremy Pittman receives the new Supervisor of the Year award from Public Safety Director James Bostock. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A new honor was part of Grosse Pointe Park’s public safety awards for exemplary work in 2024.

Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Director James Bostock presented the awards during a Feb. 3 Park City Council meeting that was attended by family, friends and fellow officers.

“This is a really special night for public safety,” Bostock said. “We get to recognize some public safety (officers) for outstanding work throughout the year. … Everybody that’s here is well deserving of the award.”

Bostock created a new award for Supervisor of the Year, and its first recipient is Detective Sgt. Jeremy Pittman. Pittman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Michigan University, was first hired by the Pontiac Police Department in December 1996, where he was assigned to the Narcotic Enforcement Section and the SWAT team in 1998, a job that found him facing off against barricaded gunmen and conducting drug raids. Pittman started work in the Park on Feb. 15, 2008. He was promoted to detective in 2012 and to sergeant on Aug. 5, 2019.

Bostock said Pittman’s specialized training includes the Advanced Reid School of Interview and Interrogation, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association certification in internal affairs, FBI LEEDA certification in supervisor leadership and being a certified evidence technician.

“Jeremy’s my right hand in the department here,” Bostock said.

Bostock explained that the criteria for Supervisor of the Year includes being a good mentor, inspiring and motivating the team, setting an example of professionalism, being ethical, working well with other departments and organizations, being respected by peers, and demonstrating fairness and integrity.

“In addition to his leadership qualities, Sgt. Pittman has an exemplary record of service,” Bostock said. “He has successfully led numerous operations, displaying strategic thinking and quick decision-making under pressure. His ability to remain calm and composed in high stress situations has earned him respect and trust with his colleagues and supervisors alike.”

Bostock also presented an Officer of the Year award, to Scott Gilchrist. Gilchrist, who joined the department on July 10, 2017, serves as a bike officer, youth officer, evidence technician, defensive tactics instructor, field training officer and emergency medical technician. Bostock said Gilchrist recently passed a test to earn his drone pilot’s license as well.

“He has set the bar pretty high,” Bostock said of Gilchrist. “(He demonstrates) you can be a leader without rank.”

Officer of the Year, another new award, will be presented annually to someone who shows courage, leadership, community engagement, professionalism, problem-solving, teamwork, ethics, tremendous service and values aligning with the department, among other criteria, Bostock said.

Over his nearly eight-year career in the Park, Bostock said Gilchrist has earned four department commendations, one department unit commendation and one lifesaving award.

Receiving a department citation was Detective Ryan Willmer. Bostock said the award was in conjunction with Willmer’s response to a home the night of Aug. 16, 2024, where someone had forced their way into the home and appeared to have started a fire on the stove. Bostock said Willmer was familiar with the address and its residents, and he located the female resident — the victim — to ensure her safety and speak to her.

“Detective Willmer gained the trust of a domestic assault victim who had previously been apprehensive to give law enforcement details of the abuse she had endured at the hands of the suspect,” Bostock said. “The victim described to Detective Willmer a history of abuse including strangulations, death threats and threats to burn her house down. Detective Willmer made use of all the resources available to him and coordinated a multi-jurisdictional effort to locate and arrest the suspect.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with five felonies, Bostock said.

Willmer joined the department on Dec. 12, 2001. He was named to the detective bureau on Oct. 31, 2019.

Receiving a commendation was Detective Paul Pionk, who was hired on July 21, 2003, and was appointed to the detective bureau on Nov. 15, 2021.

Mayor Michele Hodges congratulated the award recipients and thanked Bostock for his leadership. The fact that a number of other officers were on hand for the ceremony served as a “really outstanding testament to the quality of the team,” Hodges said. “They’ve committed themselves to our residents and their property.”