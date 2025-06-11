Grosse Pointe Park Farmers Market keeping it fresh with new vendors this summer

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 11, 2025

GROSSE POINTE PARK — For at least some residents, stocking up on fresh, locally grown produce will soon be a walk or a bike ride away.

The Park Farmers Market in Grosse Pointe Park — which came back last summer after the city hadn’t had a farmers market in several years — will return for the season on Saturdays with more vendors when it opens from 9 a.m. to noon June 14.

The market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 13 in a city-owned parking lot on the southeast corner of Kercheval Avenue and Lakepointe Street — behind the Corewell Health building — in the city’s Kercheval business district.

Park resident Philip Crouse, one of the board members of the Park Farmers Market, told the Grosse Pointe Park City Council during a meeting June 9 that market organizers — who created a nonprofit to operate it in 2024 — had “raised a ton of money in a short amount of time” from multiple sponsors this year to again offer this event.

“We are coming back bigger than ever,” Crouse said.

The first market in 2024 had about 16 vendors, while this one will have about 25, he said. Vendors will be selling baked goods, meats, microgreens, fruits, vegetables and more.

“Produce is something people really want,” Crouse said.

This year, he said Eastern Market would be participating every week to bring in additional produce to complement the vendors they already have.

The market will take place “rain or shine,” Crouse said.

City officials — including City Councilman Timothy Kolar, who had been pushing for a return of the market since he was elected to office — were excited to see the market make a triumphant comeback last year and are looking forward to it again this year.

“Thank you so much, Phil,” Mayor Michele Hodges said. “The leadership is tremendous.”

The market was a hit with customers and vendors last year, according to organizers.

“It was really, really good,” Crouse said after the meeting.

He said they had roughly 20 vendors each week last summer. This year, they expect to average 25 booths a week. New vendors are welcome to apply for consideration; the market has an email address on its website where customers or vendors can reach out to market organizers.

“We’re always interested in adding more vendors,” Crouse said after the meeting.

For more information about the Park Farmers Market, visit parkfarmersmarket.com. The website also has links to the market’s Facebook and Instagram pages.