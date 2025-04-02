Grosse Pointe City native thanked for years of service to parks and recreation

Former Grosse Pointe City Parks and Recreation Coordinator Rebecca Jenzen is presented with a proclamation in her honor March 17 by City Manager Joseph Valentine.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 2, 2025

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Grosse Pointe City said goodbye to one of its longtime employees who had worked for the community since she was a teenager.

Parks and Recreation Coordinator Rebecca Jenzen — who had worked for the city since 1999 — recently left to become the recreation coordinator for the Clinton Township Senior Center. She was honored for her long career with a proclamation of appreciation that was presented to her by Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak during a March 17 Grosse Pointe City Council meeting.

“Rebecca Jenzen has diligently safeguarded Grosse Pointe community residents with a safe and fun aquatic facility,” Tomkowiak read.

The proclamation also acknowledged Jenzen for having “continually and reliably managed and administered safe aquatic programing, lessons, and special events with great passion for the Grosse Pointe community.”

Jenzen, 40, now lives in Port Huron, but she grew up in a home on Rivard Boulevard where her parents still live. She said she took swim lessons at Neff Park as a child. When she was in third grade, a friend talked her into joining the swim team, the Norbs. Her friend soon quit, but “I never looked back,” Jenzen said.

Jenzen initially worked as a swim instructor and swim coach at Neff Park. In 2015, she was promoted to recreation and aquatic coordinator. She was then promoted to head the park as the parks and recreation coordinator in 2021.

Jenzen said youths she taught to swim when they were young children ended up serving as her lifeguards at the park.

“It’s an incredible program, and I’m so blessed and lucky to have been part of it,” Jenzen said.

Jenzen, a lifelong Girl Scout, graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School in 2002, when her fellow Scouts presented her with a paper plate award that said she would be running Neff Park in 10 years. She laughs that it actually took her about 20 years to achieve that.

“It was a passion people saw in me at a very young age,” Jenzen said. “I saw what (the swim program) can do for young people. The caring and compassion for people — it creates wonderful people.”

City officials thanked Jenzen for her service and wished her well.

“Congratulations to Becka on a new, exciting adventure,” Tomkowiak said. “We’re happy for her.”

Jenzen’s last day in the city was March 4. She started her new job March 10.