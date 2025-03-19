Grosse Pointe City celebrates multiple public safety promotions during ceremony

From left, newly promoted Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Capt. Tom Martindale, Sgt. Steve Mukavec, Lt. Chris Saunders and Sgt. Josh Ina are joined by Public Safety Director John Alcorn during a ceremony Feb. 26 at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Photo by K. Michelle Moran

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published March 19, 2025

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Retirements bring more than new hires — they also mean promotions. And with multiple promotions happening at the same time, the Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department held a special ceremony Feb. 26 at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms to mark this important occasion.

Sgt. Chris Saunders was promoted to lieutenant, officers Josh Ina and Steve Mukavec were promoted to sergeant, and one supervisor was promoted to a rank the department almost never uses in recognition of his contributions.

After 30 years of “exemplary service,” Public Safety Director John Alcorn said he was promoting Lt. Tom Martindale to the role of captain.

“Tom exemplifies all the qualities you want to see from an officer,” Alcorn said. “He is kind, he is brave and he treats people with respect. I’m honored that he is our first captain in well over 60 years.”

Martindale worked for the Pontiac Police Department for about nine years before coming to the city, where he earned numerous awards and praise from his peers.

Martindale said he’ll continue to work the road, as do fellow supervisors, but as a captain, his primary new role will be “ensuring supervisors receive the training they need to succeed in their new roles.”

He was the field training officer for all the officers who received promotions Feb. 26 and was thrilled to see them rising in the ranks.

“When you train folks and they come to this level, it’s the greatest honor to me,” Martindale said.

While other officers were joined by family members for their badge pinnings, Martindale asked City Public Service Director Peter Randazzo to do the pinning.

“He does so much for our department,” Martindale said of Randazzo.

Saunders, who joined the department in January 2016, was promoted to sergeant just under four years later, the second-fastest such rise in department history, Alcorn said. Now, Alcorn said, he’s becoming the second-fastest promoted to lieutenant. His roles in the department include accident investigator, field training officer, Crisis Intervention Team member, virtual training instructor and firearms instructor.

“The process for promotion is tough,” Alcorn said. “In Grosse Pointe City, it consists of an oral board and written test, combined with seniority points and supervisor reviews. We use this process for sergeant, and then we add an additional book to the lieutenant exam to make it even more challenging. They have three months to prepare for the exam once it is announced. This was a particularly tough group to compete with. In fact, the written portion of the test for sergeant — which carries the most weight — ended with the top three candidates (being) within three points of each other.”

Alcorn quoted from reports by supervisors of the officers being promoted to sergeant to demonstrate they had earned accolades from their peers.

“Josh is an excellent officer who executes all aspects of the job with professionalism and knowledge,” Alcorn read. “He steps up and volunteers for details and handles incidents with respect and kindness. He has an even disposition that is not easily excited. Josh is an asset on the fire ground with his experience and willingness to do the hard work needed during a fire. His experience on the SWAT team, calm demeanor and professionalism would make him a great addition to any shift and will make him a great supervisor.”

Ina, who has been with the department for 10 years, said he was excited about the promotion.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community and learning as much as possible about the new aspects of the job,” Ina said.

Ina said Martindale has “been a mentor to me my entire time in Grosse Pointe City,” so seeing him promoted was exciting as well.

Mukavec came to the city with plenty of law enforcement experience. He previously worked for the Detroit Police Department for about six years and then spent nearly 20 years working for the Harper Woods Public Safety Department.

Mukavec fought tears as he offered a special thanks to the family members of the officers.

“Without our families, we couldn’t do this job,” said Mukavec, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Flora, daughter, Isabella, and mother, Rose.

Ina was joined by his parents, Norman and Thelma, significant other Heather and extended family members. Saunders was joined by his wife, Danielle, 10-month-old son Christopher and parents, Dale and Julie. Several officers from other departments were present as well.

Alcorn also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the family members of public safety officers.

“Thank you for joining us today but beyond that, thank you for your patience and support during the years of weekends, holidays, order-ins and special events that call your loved ones away from home,” Alcorn said. “And thank you for the support you gave them during the months of studying that led to today.”

Many city administrators were on hand for the ceremony, as well as Mayor Sheila Tomkowiak, who addressed the officers.

“On behalf of the members of the City Council (and the) residents of Grosse Pointe, I am pleased and honored to congratulate all of you on these well-deserved promotions,” Tomkowiak said. “You’ve all demonstrated strong leadership and outstanding service that not only meets the expectations of this community, but exceeds that. I say that sincerely. I would like to thank every one of you and your families for your service and your brave and dedicated efforts in keeping our city safe and for fostering the sense of community that makes Grosse Pointe such a special place. I am sure you will continue to serve this city and its residents with courage, professionalism, integrity and honor.”

In 2024, Lt. Alan Gwyn and Sgt. Michael Almeranti retired after decades of service. Gwyn didn’t go far, though — he’s now working for the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department.