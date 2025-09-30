Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce to harness the ‘Power of Pink’

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 30, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — The Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce is again teaming with health and wellness providers in the community in the battle against breast cancer to mark October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The GPCC and Henry Ford Health are presenting the free health fair, “Power of Pink,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms. Henry Ford Health doctors and professionals from the Van Elslander Cancer Center will share the latest information on breast cancer, and attendees will also be able to find additional information and resources from vendors who’ll be on hand.

“There will be three formal presentations during the event that will cover information on genetics, cancer prevention strategies, and the benefits of medical hypnosis,” GPCC Membership and Events Coordinator Abigail Turnbull said in an email interview. “In addition to the medical tables, event sponsors Davey Tree Expert Company and Nothing Bundt Cakes will have some giveaways for guests. Additional vendor table sponsors include Lemongrass Spa by Marla Nemanic, Mary Kay by Chinyere Crutcher, Morse Moving & Storage, Bella Bracelets, Dr. Robin Samyn, and Sirona Wellness Spa will be offering chair massages!”

Another sponsor this year is the nonprofit Neighborhood Club in Grosse Pointe City.

Yoga will be held on The War Memorial’s lawn after the fair at 1:30 p.m.

Henry Ford Health will be bringing its Mobile Mammogram Screening Center to the site for people to get mammograms between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 14. This is the second year the chamber and Henry Ford Health are teaming up for this fair.

“In 2024 for our first year of this event, we heard stories from two women who had never had a mammogram,” Turnbull said. “By hosting this event, they were able to have access to the mobile mammogram screening unit and have their first ever breast cancer screening. Stories like that make your heart melt and I hope this year we can allow at least one guest to gain the confidence to take the leap to having their first mammogram or feel comfortable asking a question that they may have been putting off.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives. It’s the second most common cancer in women, after skin cancer. The NBCF states that in 2025 roughly 316,950 woman and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, while another 59,080 will be found to have non-invasive, or in situ, breast cancer. However, when caught in its earliest, localized stages, the NBCF said the five-year survival rate for those with breast cancer is 99%.

Turnbull said no registration is needed for “Power of Pink.”

“This event is important because it provides access,” Turnbull said. “Not everyone can get to a hospital to learn about health trends and care options, so to bring a wealth of knowledge to a free event is a huge benefit. We are thankful to Henry Ford Health for the opportunity to grow this event to what it now is and look forward to making a difference!”

For more information, visit the GPCC website, grossepointechamber.com, or call the chamber at (313) 881-4722.