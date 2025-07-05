Grieving family gifted a year of mortgage payment assistance

Albert Lalonde, CEO of Kaizen Financial Inc. in Shelby Township, presents Sterling Heights resident Lisa Durie and her grandchildren, Ava, 12, and Isaac, 1 1/2, with a check for $24,000 to cover mortgage payments in the next year.

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published July 5, 2025

Durie talks with staff members of Kaizen Financial Inc., which in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation surprised Durie and her grandchildren, Ava, 12, and Isaac, 1 1/2, with $24,000 of mortgage assistance and gift cards to local businesses and restaurants. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SHELBY TOWNSHIP/STERLING HEIGHTS — Lisa Durie, of Sterling Heights, thought she was going to a routine meeting with a financial adviser July 1, but instead, she was met with a generous surprise.

The 60-year-old, who became the sole guardian of two of her grandchildren this spring, was presented with a check to help with her monthly mortgage payments for a year.

“I don’t know if I can experience any more emotions,” Durie said as she learned of the news. “It’s just overwhelmingly wonderful.”

Kaizen Financial Inc., of Shelby​​ Township, in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, gifted Durie $24,000 toward housing payments to help her family, which has suffered devastating losses the past couple of years.

With $2,000 a month for the next year toward the family’s mortgage — along with extra gift cards for things like groceries, clothing and school supplies — the family is able to have stability and peace of mind.

The financial assistance is a blessing for Lisa, who, up until two years ago, had been living more than four hours north and caring for her own parents when her life changed course.

“I’ve always been a giver, so for me to get something (like this) is humbling,” she said. “It’s a beautiful experience.”

Albert Lalonde, who owns Kaizen Financial Inc., said he’s been involved with the foundation for a few years.

“We’ve had a lot of recipients come through, but what touched me about this family was their story,” Lalonde said.

In 2023, Lisa’s daughter, Christina Durie, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of appendix cancer, just one day after giving birth to her son, Isaac. Christina has two children — 12-year-old Ava and Isaac, who will turn 2 in September — with her longtime partner Robert Hill. Hill died in 2023.

Following the loss of Hill, Lisa decided to move to Sterling Heights permanently to support Christina through treatment while helping her care for the children.

With doctors optimistic about remission, the mother-daughter duo decided to combine incomes to purchase a larger home that would fit the entire family, one that included a pool — intended to be a joyful escape for Ava.

But in December, new scans showed the cancer was no longer responding to chemotherapy and had spread. Christina, 33, died in March, after a 19-month battle.

“It’s been a crushing two years. I miss my girl,” Lisa said.

At the age of 60, she never imagined stepping into a full-time parenting role again, especially in a home that was never meant to be solely her responsibility.

Today, Lisa is doing everything she can to keep life steady for Ava and Isaac.

And thanks to the financial assistance, Lisa and her grandchildren can relax for at least the next year.

“Two thousand dollars a month is a big chunk of our monthly expenses,” Lisa said. “That will be such a blessing, and just give me peace of mind.”

“I am so grateful and very thankful. I feel like I just lost a ton of weight (off my shoulders).”

Lalonde said he relates to Lisa’s journey.

“I lost my sister, as well as my mother, to cancer,” Lalonde said. “It’s a big story that all my clients understand and why I do what I do today as a financial planner.”

Lisa’s hope is that the family can at least remain in their home until Ava graduates from high school.

“I know Christina is smiling down right now, and I know she’d be so grateful,” said Lisa.