Grant to fund improvements along Stephens in four cities

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published July 19, 2025

MACOMB COUNTY — City officials will be looking to transform a regional road connecting multiple Macomb County municipalities into a more pedestrian-friendly greenway.

Through a $40,000 grant by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, officials in cities tied to the Stephens Road corridor — connecting Warren, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores and Center Line — will be able to begin collaborating on ways to prioritize streetscapes and pedestrian-focused placemaking planning by promoting the greenway as a preferred option to travel between communities. It will also connect the region’s Iron Belle Trail to Lake St. Clair.

The project will focus on transforming Stephens between Van Dyke Avenue and Little Mack Avenue into a safe and accessible multimodal corridor connecting the communities.

Hunter Manikas, an economic development technician for the city of Warren, said the grant — which is to be used for planning assistance — will be a critical first step toward transforming Stephens into a regional greenway.

“Through a collaborative planning process, we aim to create a vision for a vibrant corridor that connects neighborhood parks, regional trails like the Iron Belle, and destinations such as Lake St. Clair,” he said.

The planning process will lay the groundwork for potential future improvements, such as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, enhanced transit access, traffic safety upgrades and cost-effective stormwater management solution, he said.

Manikas expects the planning process to begin in September 2025, with stakeholder meetings and community engagement activities continuing throughout the planning phase, he said.

“We’re grateful for SEMCOG’s support and look forward to working together to create a more connected, healthy and sustainable future for our region,” he said.

In a statement, Warren Mayor Lori Stone said the grant will allow the municipalities to take an important step toward a shared vision for safer, more connected and more sustainable public spaces.