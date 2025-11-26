GPT celebrates holidays — and new stage — with ‘White Christmas’

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published November 26, 2025

Grosse Pointe Theatre’s production of the Irving Berlin musical “White Christmas” stars, from left, Mario Simone, of Rochester; Manda Borden, of Clawson; Jillian Evennou, of Warren; and Zak Shugart, of Chesterfield Township. Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Grosse Pointe Theatre will have local audiences dreaming of a “White Christmas” when they open this show at the new, state-of-the-art Schaap Center in Grosse Pointe Park next month.

The Irving Berlin musical, which kicks off GPT’s 78th season, will be staged Dec. 5 to 21 at the Schaap Center, which is GPT’s new, permanent home.

In “White Christmas,” Army buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are performing as a song-and-dance act after World War II when they run into a pair of singing sisters slated to play a Christmas show at a Vermont lodge. Smitten, the two men follow the sisters there in the hopes of winning them over. Standards such as “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” “I Love a Piano” and the title track are among the songs audiences can expect to hear.

“To me, this is the perfect holiday show,” said director Nick Marinello, of Mount Clemens. “As (former GPT President) Theresa Selvaggio said, this is our holiday card to the community. It has good community appeal. It has good nostalgia.”

GPT last staged “White Christmas” around the holidays from 2013 to 2015.

“I love this show,” Marinello said. “I love the (1954) movie. I love the story. … I have very fond memories of doing this show and have been itching to get it back onstage.”

Zak Shugart, of Chesterfield Township, who plays Phil Davis, was also hoping to see this show reappear on the GPT schedule, having missed out on it the first time around because he didn’t join GPT until 2016. Shugart said the cast and crew are “very, very excited” to perform at the new theater.

Jillian Evennou, of Warren, who plays Judy Haynes, Mrs. Snoring Man and an ensemble member, has a personal connection to this show.

“I grew up watching the movie with my granny,” said Evennou, whose late grandmother was her “biggest supporter” as she pursued her dreams. “She was like a third parent to me. So, being able to put it on stage is a great joy. And I love tap dancing.”

Timothy Higgins, of Royal Oak, who plays General Waverly, is back on the GPT stage with Marie Boyle Reinman, of Grosse Pointe Farms, who plays Martha Watson, for the first time since both were in GPT’s production of “Mamma Mia!” in 2019.

“It’s just been a hoot,” Reinman said.

Shugart said audiences can expect “beautiful songs” and “a lot of great voices.” Top-notch costumes and sets will provide visual appeal.

Because some themes in the show are related to veterans, GPT and the show’s sponsors are offering a limited number of Tier 2 tickets for free to a veteran and one guest to one of the evening performances. Veterans should use the code VETTHANKS at checkout to take advantage of this offer.

“We very intentionally, from the outset, wanted to have special ways of providing access to our veterans,” Marinello said of the show, which he said touches on “service and honoring our vets.”

After years of staging performances at local schools, GPT is thrilled to have a single spot to call home. Patrons are likely delighted as well.

“Now that Grosse Pointe Theatre has a home, we hope people who were befuddled (by the shifting lineup of venues) will come back,” Reinman said. “We want people to come out and be filled with holiday cheer.”

New this year, Marinello said community choirs will be performing for 30 minutes before each performance.

“It’s great to highlight these community partners,” Marinello said.

At press time, matinee performances were mostly sold out. Advance reservations for all performances are encouraged, as tickets were selling briskly at press time. There were slated to be ticketed community events Nov. 30 and Dec. 3; audiences should check the GPT website for more information. Tickets to regular “White Christmas” productions start at $29. The Schaap Center is located at 15001 Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park. Parking is free and complimentary valet parking will also be available. For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call (313) 881-4004.