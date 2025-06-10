GPCRDA gets new auditing firm

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 10, 2025

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

HARPER WOODS — Someone new will be looking over the financial records for the Grosse Pointes-Clinton Refuse Disposal Authority when the 2024 to 2025 fiscal year ends on June 30.

Rochester Hills-based Ramie Phillips Jr., PC, CPA — who had done the GPCRDA’s audits since 2014 — conducted the final audit of his career when he audited the GPCRDA last year for the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year. With Phillips now retired, the GPCRDA had to select a new auditor.

During a meeting May 13 in Harper Woods, the GPCRDA Board voted unanimously in favor of a low bid from Livonia-based PSLZ PLLC, a certified public accounting firm. The firm’s bid came in at $9,500 for this year’s audit, $9,500 for next year’s audit and $9,700 for an audit in 2027.

“I was able to get three bids, which I was happy to get,” said CPA Lynn Gromaski, who handles the finances for the GPCRDA.

GPCRDA Board Chair Peter Randazzo echoed that sentiment.

“It’s hard these days,” said Randazzo, noting a shortage of finance professionals.

Phillips had been charging the GPCRDA $5,200 for its audits.

Despite the higher audit cost, Gromaski said they didn’t need to raise the GPCRDA’s administrative fee of $3 per ton of trash because she said this was “a limited increase” that could be covered by that fee.

CPA Rana M. Emmons, managing director/partner with PSLZ, will be the person working on the GPCRDA audit. Gromaski said she knows Emmons from another government agency she has worked for.

“She comes highly recommended,” Gromaski said after the meeting. “I’ve had personal experience with her, and she did a great job.”

Randazzo said Gromaski’s recommendation sold him on the new auditor.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Lynn,” Randazzo said after the meeting.

PSLZ has performed audits for many other municipalities, including Rochester, Keego Harbor, Clarkston and Wolverine Lake.

“I highly recommend them,” Gromaski told the GPCRDA Board. “For the work (they’d be doing), I think they’d be great.”

The new auditor is expected to start work in July, after the close of the current fiscal year.