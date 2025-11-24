Giving Tree program collects donations for local families

The Giving Tree program provides pajamas, sweatshirts and other clothing to kids in need.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 24, 2025

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — The community is invited to make Christmas magical for local families in financial need.

Leading into the holiday season, Neighborhood House Executive Director Michael Dreon said many families in the area are already struggling financially.

“I think it’s going to be especially hard this year with higher costs for rent, food and health care,” he explained. “And this is after already living through a few years of very high inflation rates.”

Neighborhood House recently kicked off its 2025 Holiday Giving Tree program — which includes traditional gift trees and tags in the community, as well as an electronic shopping option — to provide food, clothing and gifts for those in need.

Bris Roberts, director of marketing for Neighborhood House, said the giving trees hold tags, each assigned to a young person in the program — ages newborn to 18 — with an age-appropriate gift items.

Through Dec. 2, those who prefer to shop in stores can drop off new toys and clothing at one of four locations — Neighborhood House, 1720 S. Livernois Road; Retro Fitness, 637 N. Main St.; the Rochester Hills Public Library, 500 Olde Towne Road; and the Auburn Hills city manager’s office, 1827 N. Squirrel Road. All gifts must be new and unwrapped.

The electronic Holiday Giving Tree allows the community to shop online for the most requested items for struggling families — including hoodies, pajamas, gloves, hats, books, board games, toys and gift cards — and ship them directly to the Neighborhood House by Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Through the Holiday Giving Tree Program, Roberts said each child receives two $30 gifts or gift cards, a pajama set, a hoodie or sweatshirt, a winter hat, gloves/mittens, one book, a family board game and stocking stuffers.

The nonprofit serves individuals and families in Rochester, Rochester Hills, Auburn Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township, and Dreon said over 65% of its clients are in poverty.

Last year, the Holiday Giving Tree program helped provide a Merry Christmas to over 400 low-income children in the greater Rochester area, and, with continued economic challenges, organizers expect even more local families to seek assistance this year.

The program’s success depends on the generosity of community and individual donors.

“Without this (program) our clients wouldn’t have any presents under the Christmas tree,” Dreon said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the community.”

For more information, to adopt a family or to make a donation, call the Neighborhood House at (248) 651-5836, ext. 36, email events@ranh.org or visit www.ranh.org.