Fundraising efforts underway for monument tank at museum

Members of the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society, in Eastpointe, are trying to raise funds for a tank, an M8 Armored Gun System, to display on the society’s front lawn at 16600 Stephens Road.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 19, 2025

EASTPOINTE — The Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society, strictly run by volunteers, has been a staple in the community since it opened Nov. 11, 2011.

The museum has hosted presentations, exhibits, reenactments and artifacts that preserve the stories of Michigan residents who served in wartime, from World War I to the present.

The MIMTHS, located at 16600 Stephens Road, is now in the process of raising funds to purchase a tank for its front lawn. Volunteers need to raise $10,000 for the M8 Armored Gun System.

An MIMTHS press release states that the M8 Armored Gun System was an American light tank concept meant to replace the M551 Sheridan.

“Initially developed in the 1980s, the tank has close ties to the prototype Stingray light tank developed by Cadillac Gage here in Warren,” the press release states.

Organizers are halfway to reaching their goal. At press time, almost $5,000 had been raised.

“A tank is more than metal and machinery — it’s a rolling piece of history. Bringing one to the museum means preserving the legacy of those who served and educating future generations with a tangible link to the past,” MIMTHS President Chris Causley said in a prepared statement. “Besides, it looks really cool. When we put the bomb on the front lawn, the museum visitation jumped. Imagine how many more will stop when we have a 20-ton tank out there.”

The tank also will need a 25-by-10-foot concrete pad that will safely support the heavy vehicle. Museum volunteers will be responsible for transporting the tank and the costs associated with demilitarizing the vehicle. The M8 Armored Gun System will need a paint job.

Donations for the vehicle are being accepted on the museum’s website at mimths.org. For more information, call (586) 872-2581. The email address is mimths@mimths.org. Check the website for admission fees and hours. Currently, summer hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment. Admission costs $3 for seniors, military and students with identification; $5 for ages 16 and older; and $7 for families of two adults and children younger than 16.

Since opening 14 years ago, more than 32,000 guests have visited the museum from 36 Michigan counties, 28 U.S. states and 22 countries.