Fundraiser planned to support families of fallen, injured officers

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published September 26, 2025

Warren police officer Nick Kott, left, is shown with his wife and son. Kott was injured in a fall while hunting in November 2024. Photo provided by the Warren Police Department

Advertisement

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — What begins with punchlines and laughter will carry a deeper purpose at a comedy show fundraiser aimed at supporting the families of two local police officers.

The fundraiser is being held to support the families of Warren police officer Nick Kott and Madison Heights police officer Kyle Kreger.

Brad Reckling’s Second Annual Comedy for a Cause is scheduled for Oct. 16 at The Roxy of Rochester, 401 Walnut Blvd., in Rochester. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at theroxyrochester.com.

According to a press release from the Warren Police Department in November 2024, Kott was hunting with his family when he was critically injured in a fall. He was transported to the hospital in Midland and was airlifted to the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor. He was originally listed in critical condition with no feeling from his neck down and was placed on a ventilator.

“It’s always heartening to see our community come together to support law enforcement,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said in a statement. “When it’s one of our own officers like Officer Kott who needs help, it’s especially meaningful.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise additional funds for Kott’s family. At press time, it had raised $84,459 of its $100,000 goal, though no donations were shown within the last five months. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-nick-holli-and-jack-with-nicks-recovery.

A statement from the Madison Heights Police Department posted on Facebook on Sept. 13 announced that Kreger had passed away after a battle with cancer.

“Kyle was more than just a police officer. He was a husband, father, brother, son, friend, a mentor and a shining example of what it means to serve with compassion and heart,” the statement said.

Kreger served the department for 10 years, according to the statement.

“We will remember Kyle not only for the uniform he wore, but for the love, laughter and light he brought into the lives of so many,” the release stated.

Advertisement