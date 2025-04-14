Funding sought for northern part of Schoenherr Road in Shelby Township

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 14, 2025

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — State Rep. Doug Wozniak, R-Shelby Township, recently submitted a request to the House Appropriations chair and committee for road improvements in Shelby Township, including Schoenherr Road between 25 Mile and 26 Mile roads.

The project would bring relief to drivers and businesses by improving safety and efficiency in the area, a press release from Wozniak states.

The proposed project’s goals are to reduce congestion, improve drainage and upgrade essential infrastructure. Additionally, it would improve routes to school, according to the press release.

The funding request for Schoenherr Road between 25 Mile Road and 26 Mille Road submitted by Wozniak is a proposal, which would need to be approved by the Michigan Legislature. No projects taking place this year are being funded by the proposed legislation.

Wozniak said this stretch of Schoenherr Road is an essential route for residents, businesses and industrial traffic.

“It connects directly to major freeways, M-53 and M-59, and is heavily traveled every day. Securing funding for this project would be a significant win for our community, addressing long-standing concerns about road deterioration and improving daily commutes. I am committed to fighting for the infrastructure improvements that Shelby Township deserves. Macomb County has been advocating for better roads for years, and it’s time we get the resources needed to make these critical repairs,” he said in the press release.

While legislation related to road funding is being worked on by state lawmakers, the Macomb County Department of Roads has programs in place that would be able to utilize additional road funding if approved by the Legislature.

Schoenherr Road between 23 Mile Road and 25 Mile Road is anticipated to be reconstructed in 2026. The project was selected by the Macomb County Federal Aid Committee for inclusion in the 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program.

Schoenherr Road between 25 Mile Road and 26 Mile Road was submitted for federal funding consideration as part of the 2026-2029 TIP, which is pending federal funding approval and is working its way through the Macomb County FAC project selection process. Any additional funding for the project from the state Legislature would help reduce the cost of the project for both the Department of Roads and Shelby Township.

Bryan Santo, director, Macomb County Department of Roads, said road funding is the single greatest challenge in Macomb County.

“We can fix any road if we have the necessary funding. The Department of Roads continues to work with our local, state and federal officials to secure long-term funding solutions for local infrastructure needs. We’re working closely with our municipal partners to plan, coordinate and fund proposed projects to meet the needs of the communities we serve. We appreciate Rep. Wozniak’s support of the Schoenherr Road project and his support for road funding solutions for Macomb County,” he said.

Rick Stathakis, the supervisor of Shelby Township, said that before the residents of Shelby Township elected Wozniak to represent them in Lansing, they were elected together to the Shelby Township Board of Trustees in 2008.

“Since that day, Doug has been a champion for ensuring our residents have the support they need to thrive in Shelby Township. His effort to secure funding for the critical expansion of Schoenherr Road north of 23 Mile Road is no surprise. Doug knows what our residents need and how to get things done without increasing the tax burden on our community. That is why I fully support his work on this initiative. With his support for our Board of Trustees in Lansing, I have more faith than ever that we will address the serious safety concerns and road improvements along Schoenherr between 23 Mile and 26 Mile roads,” he said.

A list of active and planned 2025 Department of Roads projects is available online at macombgov.org/macomb-work-zone.

The public can also sign up to receive real-time lane closure information and construction updates from the Department of Roads online at macombgov.org/roads.