The Friday Five — May 9-11

C&G Newspapers | Published May 7, 2025

Advertisement

1. Art fairs

May 10-11 • Birmingham and Ferndale/OakPark

Art Birmingham

Free event features 150-plus juried artists, also live music, food trucks and art activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11, held in streets around Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., theguild.org



Backyard Art Fair

Includes 200-plus artists across 37 homes in Ferndale and Oak Park, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 10 (rain date May 11), see list of participating homes and artists at backyardartfair.com

Read more: Backyard Art Fair hits new heights in sixth year

2. Utica Antiques Market

May 10-11 • Shelby Township

Browse thousands of items from approximately 100 dealers from around country, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, Knights Park & Pavilion, 11541 21 Mile Road, also held July 12-13 and Sept. 6-7, uticaantiques.com

3. Downtown Social District

May 10 • St. Clair Shores

First event of season includes live music by Paper Covers Rock, food trucks BBQ Daddy, Grampies Clam Shell, Señors, Eggroll Diva and Sucree Dessert, 40-plus local vendors, games and more, 5 p.m.-midnight, Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, continues May 24, June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26, Aug. 9 and 23, Sept. 13 and 27, and Oct. 11 and 25, scsmi.net/social-district, facebook.com/downtownstclairshores

4. Mother's Day events

May 10-11 • Various locations

Spring concert

Hear Warren Concert Band with local honor band students on Mother’s Day, 3 p.m. May 11, Warren Woods Middle School, 13400 12 Mile Road, warrenconcertband.com

Read more: Concert band plans ‘extra special’ Mother’s Day concert



Mother’s Day 5K

1-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m. and 3.1-mile race/walk at 10 a.m. May 10, also flowers for sale, Parkway Christian School, 14000 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights (enter off Schoenherr Road), runsignup.com/race/mi/sterlingheights/parkwaymothersday5K



Royal Oak in Bloom

Annual Mother’s Day flower and garden sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11, parking lots P3 at 150 W. Sixth St. and P7 at 163 W. Sixth St., royaloakchamber.com/events



Cranbrook on the Green

Play artist-designed mini-golf course, free for one special adult in honor of Mother’s Day weekend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10-11, discount applied when purchasing on site at Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills, tickets include admission to galleries, course also open on select days until Sept. 28, cranbrookartmuseum.org/mini-golf

5. Novi Choralaires' 50th anniversary concert

May 10 • Novi

Hear current and past members during "Music Brings Us Together," setlist features songs previously performed during each decade of group’s existence, 7 p.m., Novi Middle School, 49000 W. 11 Mile Road, novichoralaires.org

Read more: Novi Choralaires to celebrate 50 years of singing in May

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.