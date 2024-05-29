The Friday Five — May 31-June 2

Metro | Published May 29, 2024

1. Ferndale Pride

June 1 • Ferndale

Celebration of LGBTQ+ community includes 200 vendors, live entertainment, street fair, children’s play area, baby feeding area, drag story time, water-filling station and hugs, 12:30-10 p.m. June 1, downtown Ferndale, ferndalepride.com

Read the story: Ferndale once again ready to celebrate the Pride of LGBTQ+ community

2. Art on the Grand

June 1-2 • Farmington

Features 100-plus artists, also more than 40 students selling creations, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, Grove Street to Farmington Road on Grand River Avenue in Farmington, free admission and parking, artonthegrand.com

Read the story: Art on the Grand to return in June

3. Junefest

June 1 • St. Clair Shores

Petting zoo, kids zone, craft fair, face painting, sidewalk sales, dance performances, Tootsee the Clown and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1, downtown St. Clair Shores, facebook.com/DowntownStClairShores

4. Art and Vintage Fashion Show

May 31 • Southfield

Fundraiser for Friends of Southfield Public Arts, features 40-plus outfits from 1940s to ’70s modeled by local high school dance team, also art, jewelry, clothing vendors, music, light hors d'oeuvres and wine, 7-9 p.m. May 31, 28th floor of 2000 Southfield Town Center (formerly Skyline Club), facebook.com/SouthfieldPublicArtsCommission

Read the story: Vintage Boutique featured in Friends of the Southfield Public Arts Fashion Show

5. Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Festival

June 2 • Novi

Includes performances by Michigan Lion Dance Team (comprising Taiwanese, Malaysian and Cantonese students), Sakura Japanese Instrumental Group, Hoaloha Polynesian Dance Group and Nunmaan Tamil Academy, also Asian cuisine, origami, face painting, henna and raffles, 1-5 p.m. June 2, Fuerst Park, 45325 W. 10 Mile Road in Novi, #NoviAPIFestival

Read the story: Dear Asian Youth Novi to hold second Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Festival

