The Friday Five — May 29-June 1

C&G Newspapers | Published May 28, 2025

Advertisement

1. Ferndale Pride

May 31 • Ferndale

Free LGBTQAI+ festival includes 220-plus vendors, local bands, DJs and dancing, drag performers, Reading with Royalty, children’s area, photo opportunities and more, 12:30-10 p.m., West Nine Mile Road between Woodward and Livernois avenues and portions of Planavon and Allen streets, ferndalepride.com

Read more: Ferndale Pride to celebrate its 15-year anniversary

2. Center Line Independence Festival

May 30-June 1 • Center Line

Includes kids zone, food trucks, craft vendors, beer tent, carnival and live bands all three days, also fireworks (May 31) and Cruisin’ 53 parade, car show and cornhole tournament (June 1), see times and locations at centerlinefestival.org and cruisin53.com

Read more: Independence Festival, Cruisin’ 53 return to Center Line

3. Paradise Eve lantern festival

May 31 • Madison Heights

Free event presented by Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, also includes authentic Asian food, live music and dance, 5-9 p.m., held near bandshell at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road

Read more: Madison Heights plans lantern festival celebrating Asian culture

4. June Fair

May 30 • Ferndale

Midway games, rock climbing wall, mini golf, inflatables, bounce houses, big slide, dunk tank, stuffed animal walk, face painting, concessions and grill tent, 5-8 p.m., Ferndale Administration Building, 2610 Pinecrest Drive, proceeds support programming for 2025-26 school year, facebook.com/ferndaleelementarypta

5. Theatrical productions

May 30-June 1 • Various locations

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Biblical story told entirely through song about Jacob’s favorite son who gets sold into slavery by jealous brothers, presented by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. May 30-31 and 2 p.m. June 1, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues select Thursdays-Sundays until June 22, stagecrafters.org

Read more: Step into the world of dreams with Stagecrafters



‘Shear Madness’

Comedy-whodunit about murder at hair salon that changes with each performance, 8 p.m. May 29-30, 6 p.m. May 31, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. June 1, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select dates until June 22, mbtheatre.com



‘Grease’

Popular 1950s musical featuring catchy tunes like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're the One That I Want," 8 p.m. May 30-June 1, outdoor Greek Theatre behind St. Dunstan’s Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues June 5-7 and 13-14 stdunstanstheatre.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.