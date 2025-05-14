The Friday Five — May 15-18

C&G Newspapers | Published May 14, 2025

Advertisement

1. Motor City Comic Con

May 16-18 • Novi

Guests include Temuera Morrison, Bill Nye, Laura Prepon, Jeremy Renner, Sean Astin, Bryce Dallas Howard, Famke Janssen, Christina Ricci, voice actors from "X-Men: The Animated Series" and more, plus comic book artists and writers, gaming tournaments and open play, swordsmanship training, live podcast by Matt Hardy and concert with Jeff Hardy, photos with Toothless from “How to Train Your Dragon,” cosplay contests, panels and more, noon-7 p.m. May 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., motorcitycomiccon.com

Read more: Motor City Comic Con to spring back this May with iconic nostalgia

2. Celebrate Birmingham Hometown Parade

May 18 • Birmingham

Parade begins near Booth Park at southwest intersection of North Old Woodward Avenue and Harmon Street, travels south on North Old Woodward Avenue, west on Maple Road, south on Bates Street and ends in Shain Park on Merrill Street, 1 p.m., then party with free activities, food trucks, entertainment and more until 4 p.m., bhamgov.org

3. The Big Bounce America

May 17-18 • Fraser

“Largest touring inflatable event in the world” features seven attractions at select times for juniors, bigger kids and adults, Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, continues May 23-25, purchase tickets and see availability at thebigbounceamerica.com/event/detroit

4. Plant and garden events

May 16-17 • Various locations

Bloomfield Hills

Find native plants, perennials, fairy garden plants and herbs, tropical houseplants, heirloom tomatoes, gardening items and more during 53rd annual spring plant sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 17, Cranbrook House & Gardens, 380 Lone Pine Road, housegardens.cranbrook.edu/events/spring-plant-sale



Ferndale

Join Ferndale Garden Club for community tradition of petunia planting at Memorial Mall, 9-10:30 a.m. May 17, south of Nine Mile Road on Livernois Avenue, facebook.com/theferndalegardenclub



Hazel Park

Hazel Park Community Garden plant sale presented by Hazel Park Beautification Commission, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17, also hive demonstrations by beekeeper at noon, 21220 Merrill Ave., facebook.com/hpbeautification



Rochester

Lecture about “Color and Texture in the Spring Gardens" hosted by Meadow Brook Hall Garden Club, 10-11:30 a.m. May 16 (coffee and refreshments at 9:15 a.m.), Meadow Brook Hall (on campus of Oakland University), 350 Estate Drive, meadowbrookhall.org/gardenclub



Royal Oak

Spring perennial exchange presented by Royal Oak Garden Club, 9-11 a.m. May 17, Mahany/Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave., royaloakgardenclubmi.org



Troy

Perennial plant exchange presented by Troy Garden Club, bring container for compost, also enter to win tickets to 50th Troy Garden Walk July 9, held rain or shine, 10 a.m.-noon May 17, parking lot at Troy Family Aquatic Center, 3425 Civic Center Drive, troygardenclubmi.com



Warren

Plant exchange presented by Warren Garden Club, 10 a.m.-noon May 17, United Methodist Church-East, 5005 Chicago Road, (586) 215-4288

5. Theatrical productions

May 15-18 • Various locations

‘Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy’

Presented by Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts, 7 p.m. May 16-17 and 2 p.m. May 18, WCS Performing Arts Center inside Sterling Heights High School, 12901 15 Mile Road, wcskids.com



‘Mean Girls: High School Version’

Presented by Farmington Hills Youth Theatre, 7 p.m. May 15-16, and 1 and 6 p.m. May 17-18, The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘The Little Mermaid’

Presented by Lake Shore High School Musical Group , 7 p.m. May 15-16 and 1 and 7 p.m. May 17, Lake Shore High School, 22980 13 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, facebook.com/lakeshoremusical

Read more: Lake Shore theater takes a trip under the sea

Bonus: Pet adoption event

May 18 • Rochester Hills

Meet dogs and cats from 17 local shelters and rescues, also games, food trucks, live music, pet-friendly activities and giveaways, free admission, noon-3 p.m., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (on campus of Oakland University), 3554 Walton Blvd., 313presents.com/events/detail/best-adoption-event-ever

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.