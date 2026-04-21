America 250 dedication ceremony to be held May 16 in Rochester

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 21, 2026

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ROCHESTER — In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the Stoney Creek Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold an America 250 dedication ceremony event next month.

The public is invited to witness the chapter present a new National Society Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 Marker at 3 p.m. May 16 in the Mt. Avon Cemetery in Rochester.

“It is a very big deal for us,” said Sarah Helferich, America 250 chair of the Stoney Creek Chapter of NSDAR. “We are very excited about putting that historical marker in Mt. Avon. We are, obviously, doing that with the city of Rochester. We’ve had a beautiful partnership, and we are very excited that it’s finally coming to fruition.”

Helferich said the chapter’s America 250 committee members have been working toward the moment for about two years.

“It takes quite a bit of time to ensure you have your paperwork in order and that you’re able to do this,” she said.

The ceremony will also include recognition of three Revolutionary War patriots buried in the cemetery – Nathaniel Baldwin, Cyrus Chipman and George Horton. Officials are currently seeking direct descendants of the three.

“We are seeking descendants because we would love to invite them,” said Helferich. “We do know of a few descendents, but as time goes on, we lose track of descendants.”

Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm Executive Director Pat McKay said the museum helped research the men for the markers.

“The fascinating part of the story is they were young men in the war, and they came here to play out the rest of their lives and really live the American dream. They could own land, which nobody else could actually do. Nowhere else in the world could you go to a country and buy your own land. Everywhere else it was owned by kings and queens, so they were the first ones to live the American dream,” McKay said.

He noted that the three men are the area’s connection to the American Revolution.

“Their tombstones are still here, and their families have made an impact in the Rochester area, so this is our chance to recognize them, 250 years later, to say thank you,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come.”

Right now, McKay said, they are three of probably 40,000 tombstones in the cemetery.

“We’re going to put some permanent markers there so that anytime anybody walks through that cemetery, they are going to have a chance to recognize them and their sacrifice,” he said.

America250 is an initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, culminating on July 4, 2026. Led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, it aims to engage Americans through nationwide events, honoring the country’s history, diversity and future.