The Friday Five — March 7-9

C&G Newspapers | Published March 5, 2025

1. Winter Fest

March 9 • Southfield

Includes ice skating, rock climbing wall, horse-drawn carriage rides, marshmallow toasting, nature crafts, community resources and giveaways, 2-4:30 p.m. March 9, Southfield Sports Arena, 26000 Evergreen Road, registration encouraged, cityofsouthfield.com/news/southfield-parks-recreation-host-winter-fest-march-9

2. Explore Heritage Rooms

March 8 • Madison Heights

See working classroom from early 1900s, antiques, political memorabilia, vintage clothing, yearbooks from local schools, section dedicated to “hometown heroes” and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8, lower level of Madison Heights City Hall, 300 W. 13 Mile Road, also open June 14, Sept. 13 and Dec. 13, madison-heights.org/heritage

Read more: Heritage Rooms ready for first open house of the year

3. Hear 'Folksongs Near and Far'

March 9 • Royal Oak

Performance by Royal Oak Concert Band and Woodward Avenue Jazz Orchestra 3 p.m. March 9, Royal Oak Middle School, 709 N. Washington Ave., royaloakconcertband.org

Read more: Royal Oak Concert Band to share sounds of history

4. Fish fries

March 7 • Various locations

Find a Lenten meal at Big Boy or one of 50-plus churches and other locations in and around the C & G Newspapers coverage area, most happening March 7 and continuing Fridays until at least April 11.

Read more: Fish Fry Fridays 2025

5. Theatrical productions

March 7-9 • Various locations

‘Cock’ (aka ‘The Cockfight Play’)

Production about man who takes break from boyfriend only to meet girl of his dreams, 8 p.m. March 7-8 and 3 p.m. March 9, Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations LGBTQIA+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, continues Fridays-Mondays until March 31, theringwald.com

Read more: Ringwald Theatre tackles relationships, labels in new show



‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Horror-comedy rock musical about plant that feeds on humans, 7 p.m. March 7 and 2 p.m. March 8, Rochester Adams Performing Arts Center, 3200 Tienken Road in Rochester Hills, continues March 14-15, adamstheatre.ludus.com



‘Newsies’

Musical inspired by newsboys’ strike of 1899 and based on 1992 Disney movie, presented by Ferndale Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 8 and 3 p.m. March 9, Ferndale High School, 881 Pinecrest Drive, continues March 14-16, our.show/ferndalenewsies25



'The Vagina Monologues'

Presented by Turning Point (supports those impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking), play based on real-life stories about sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, vaginal care, menstrual periods, prostitution and other topics, 7 p.m. March 7 (doors at 6 p.m.), The Emerald Theatre, 31 N. Walnut St. in Mount Clemens, turningpointmacomb.org



‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.’

Performed by Junior Actors of Ridgedale, 7 p.m. March 7, 3 and 7 p.m. March 8, and 3 p.m. March 9, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, continues March 14-16, ridgedaleplayers.com



‘Mack and Mabel’

Musical about real-life courtship between director and silent film star, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. March 9, presented by University Liggett School Players, 1045 Cook Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, uls.seatyourself.biz



‘Big Fun Murder’

Planet Ant Theatre presents improvised and interactive show about ghost trying to unravel truth about his/her death in 1970s, each performance features different character, location and murder, 8 p.m. March 7-8 and 3 p.m. March 9, Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues March 14-15, planetant.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.