The Friday Five — March 14-16

1. Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 15 • Royal Oak

Family-friendly event featuring bands, floats, sports teams, scout groups and more, noon March 15, starts at Royal Oak Middle School (709 N. Washington Ave.) and travels south on Washington Avenue before heading west on West Seventh Street, royaloakstpatricksdayparade.org

2. Charity hockey games

March 15 • Orchard Lake

See Belle Tire Sled Hockey vs. MI-UCP Sledsters at 5 p.m. March 15 and Detroit Red Wings alumni vs. MI-UCP Pucksters at 7 p.m., also chuck-a-puck for prizes and 50-50, St. Mary’s Arena, 3535 Indian Trail, free admission but spectators asked to donate to players at mi-ucp.org/hockey, money supports programs and services for Michiganders with disabilities

3. Crafts shows

March 15 • Macomb Township and Royal Oak

Macomb Township

Presented by Dakota Boosters, also includes basket raffles and concessions, no strollers allowed, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15, Dakota High School, 21051 21 Mile Road, dakotaboosters.weebly.com

Royal Oak

Event paired with regularly scheduled Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. March 15, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, (248) 246-3276

4. St. Paddy's in the Park

March 15 • St. Clair Shores

Noon-10 p.m. March 15, includes entertainment by Bob & Carl (1-3:30 p.m.), Caber Feidh Pipe Band (4 p.m.) and Laughing Leprechaun Band (6-9 p.m.), “leprechaun leap” into lake to support St. Clair Shores Special Needs Program (2-4 p.m.), beer tent with proceeds benefitting St. Clair Shores Hockey Association Scholarship Program, food trucks, and best-dressed costume contest (5:30 p.m.), Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation

5. Theatrical productions

March 13-16 • Various locations

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Neil Simon play about writers outdoing one another while vying for attention of star of popular 1950s comedy-variety series, 8 p.m. March 14-15 and 2 p.m. March 16, continues March 21-23 and 28-29, Avon Players Community Theatre, 1185 Washington Road in Rochester Hills, avonplayers.org

‘Steel Magnolias’

Comedy-drama about bond of six small-town southern women and their personal conflicts, 8 p.m. March 14-15 and 2 p.m. March 16, continues March 21-23 and 27-30, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., birminghamvillageplayers.com

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: High School Edition’

Play about grown-up Harry and son Albus based on original story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, presented by Pankow Performing Arts, 7 p.m. March 14 and 3 p.m. March 15, John R. Armstrong Performing Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, showpass.com/harry-potter-and-cursed-child

‘James and the Giant Peach’

Musical-comedy based on 1961 Roald Dahl novel, presented by Hazel Park Drama, 5:30 p.m. March 13, 7 p.m. March 14 and 2 p.m. March 15, Hazel Park High School, 23400 Hughes Ave., hazelparkdrama.org

‘The Addams Family School Edition’

Musical-comedy about Wednesday finding “normal” boyfriend, she and Gomez keeping it secret from Morticia, and eventual dinner with both families, 7:30 p.m. March 14-15 and 2 p.m. March 16, Mercy High School, 29300 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, cur8.com/projects/20575

