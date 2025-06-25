The Friday Five — June 27-29

1. Fireworks Extravaganza
June 27 • St. Clair Shores
Also food trucks, strolling entertainment and more, gates open at 3 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave., purchase ticket and parking at Civic Ice Arena, 20000 Stephens Road, rainout date June 28, facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation
2. Independence Day Celebration
June 27 • Mount Clemens
Fireworks, live music by The Gobies, food trucks and street party with DJ Godfather, 7-10 p.m., Clinton River Park, Gratiot Avenue between Crocker Boulevard and Dickinson Street, downtownmountclemens.org/events
3. Summer on the Bank
June 28 • West Bloomfield
Festival features food trucks, interactive DJ, inflatables (including water slide), fishing, kayaking, crafts, yard games, foam pit, obstacle course, basketball challenge, axe throwing and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Marshbank Park, 2805 Hiller Road, wbparks.org/event/sotb
4. Festival in the Park
June 29 • Madison Heights
Live music by The Aspersions and Cosmic Groove, food trucks, eight inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, balloons, henna, vendors and fireworks, 6-10:30 p.m., Civic Center Park, 630 W. 13 Mile Road, facebook.com/madisonheightsrecreation
5. Movies in the Park
June 27 • Rochester Hills
Watch “Moana 2” on outdoor screen, also food trucks, bounce houses and yard games, event runs 7-10 p.m. with movie at 8:30 p.m., North Hill Elementary School, 1385 Mahaffey Ave., series continues with “Wild Robot” July 11 at Borden Park, “IF” July 25 at Bloomer Park, “Despicable Me 4” Aug. 8 at Wabash Park and “Minecraft” Aug. 22 at Spencer Park, rararecreation.org
