The Friday Five — June 27-29

1. Fireworks Extravaganza

June 27 • St. Clair Shores

Also food trucks, strolling entertainment and more, gates open at 3 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave., purchase ticket and parking at Civic Ice Arena, 20000 Stephens Road, rainout date June 28, facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation

2. Independence Day Celebration

June 27 • Mount Clemens

Fireworks, live music by The Gobies, food trucks and street party with DJ Godfather, 7-10 p.m., Clinton River Park, Gratiot Avenue between Crocker Boulevard and Dickinson Street, downtownmountclemens.org/events

3. Summer on the Bank

June 28 • West Bloomfield

Festival features food trucks, interactive DJ, inflatables (including water slide), fishing, kayaking, crafts, yard games, foam pit, obstacle course, basketball challenge, axe throwing and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Marshbank Park, 2805 Hiller Road, wbparks.org/event/sotb

4. Festival in the Park

June 29 • Madison Heights

Live music by The Aspersions and Cosmic Groove, food trucks, eight inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, balloons, henna, vendors and fireworks, 6-10:30 p.m., Civic Center Park, 630 W. 13 Mile Road, facebook.com/madisonheightsrecreation

5. Movies in the Park

June 27 • Rochester Hills

Watch “Moana 2” on outdoor screen, also food trucks, bounce houses and yard games, event runs 7-10 p.m. with movie at 8:30 p.m., North Hill Elementary School, 1385 Mahaffey Ave., series continues with “Wild Robot” July 11 at Borden Park, “IF” July 25 at Bloomer Park, “Despicable Me 4” Aug. 8 at Wabash Park and “Minecraft” Aug. 22 at Spencer Park, rararecreation.org

