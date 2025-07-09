The Friday Five — July 11-13

C&G Newspapers | Published July 9, 2025

1. Berkley Street Art Fest

July 12 • Berkley

Features chalk artists, vendors, beer garden, culinary corridor, art demonstration, live music, and kids and pets zones, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., also awards for art in for youth, adult and team categories at 3:45 p.m., Coolidge Highway between Catalpa Drive and Beverly Boulevard, berkleychamber.com/berkley-street-art-fest

2. Troy Midsummer Bash

July 12 • Troy

Free event held rain or shine, includes roller skating, bounce houses, climbing tower, face painting, EMS vehicles, arts and crafts, and more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, and Stine Community Park, 241 Town Center Drive, rec.troymi.gov/midsummerbash

3. Weekend Lakefront: Psychic and Holistic Festival

July 11-13 • St. Clair Shores

Features shopping, aura photos, reiki, energy healing, psychic medium readings, astrology readings, crystals, holistic products, food trucks, live music and more, 3-9 p.m. July 11 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 12-13, VFW Bruce Post #1146, 28404 Jefferson Ave., rywevents.com

4. 'Now.Here.This.'

July 11-13 • Walled Lake

Musical-comedy about four friends dissecting science of themselves while in natural history museum, 8 p.m. July 11-12 and 2 p.m. July 13, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road, continues weekends until July 27, inspiredacting.org

5. WWII reenactment

July 12-13 • Chesterfield Township

"Breakout" features Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society conducting public demonstrations of authentic combat, encampment life and vehicle displays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 12 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 13, also military church service at 10 a.m. July 13, plus food and drinks for purchase both days, Chesterfield Township Historical Village, 47275 Sugarbush Road, chesterfieldhistoricalsociety.org

