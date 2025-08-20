The Friday Five — Aug. 21-24

C&G Newspapers | Published August 20, 2025

1. Fraser Lions Club Carnival

Aug. 21-24 • Fraser

Features rides and games, beer and food, vendor show, and live music all four days, also petting zoo and pony rides Aug. 23-24, and foam party and fireworks Aug. 24, Steffens Park, 33000 Garfield Road, see times at band lineup at fraserlionscarnival.com

2. Hazel Park Art Fair

Aug. 23-24 • Hazel Park

Visit nearly 100 artists, also Clawson Clay Guild’s pottery showdown, aerial performances, Wishing Tree tapestry project, Body Party yoga session (Aug. 23 only), food trucks, beer garden and more, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., hpart.org

3. Clawson Fest

Aug. 23 • Clawson

Includes 125-plus vendors, craft food from local restaurants, live music by Yeah!, The Capri-Suns, The Johnny P. Band and Utilize, Clawson Borgo Dancers, comedian Matt Conn, Detroit Circus, charity hot dog eating contest, and face painting, caricatures, chalk, bubbles and more at kids zone, noon-8 p.m., Main Street between 14 Mile Road and Tacoma Street, clawsonfest.com

4: Warren Birthday Bash

Aug. 21-23 • Warren

Features carnival, live music and food trucks all three days, also fireworks Aug. 22, kids games, activities and entertainment Aug. 22-23, and Polish Day Parade and drone show Aug. 23, Warren City Square outside City Hall, 1 City Square, see band schedule at facebook.com/warrenparks

5. Novi Taco Fest

Aug. 22-24 • Novi

Includes 30-plus taco trucks, artisan market, live music, lucha libre wrestling, yard games, dancing and pepper-eating contest, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23 and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 24, held in lots near Chuck E. Cheese at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44275 W. 12 Mile Road in Novi, novitacofest.com

Bonus: Armenia Fest

Aug. 23 • Royal Oak

Features Middle Eastern-style bazaar, authentic cuisine, beer and wine garden, outdoor cigar bar, choreg bake-off, music by The Armenia Fest All-Stars, performance by Hamazkayin Arax Dance Troupe, kids activities, and raffles and silent auction, 5-10 p.m., Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, (248) 376-0899, armeniafestmi@gmail.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

