The Friday Five — Aug. 15-17

1. Woodward Dream Cruise

Aug. 16 • Various locations

30th annual event officially runs 9 a.m.-9 p.m., participating cities along 16-mile stretch of M-1 include Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkley, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township and Pontiac, see related car shows, parades and more at woodwarddreamcruise.com

2. Old-Time Radio Show

Aug. 16-17 • Troy

Hear actors perform scripts from old science-fiction shows like “Buck Rogers,” “Flash Gordon” and “The Planet Man” with accompanying live piano and sound effects, also desserts and refreshments at intermission, 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 2 p.m. Aug. 17, Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road, troyhistoricvillage.org

3. Assumption Greekfest

Aug. 15-17 • St. Clair Shores/Grosse Pointe Woods

Features food, music, dancing, taverna, kids activities, raffle and more, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 15 (with Charlie Langton of Fox 2 Detroit as emcee for opening ceremony), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 16 and noon-6 p.m. Aug. 17, Assumption Cultural Center, 21800 Marter Road, assumptionfestival.com

4. Macomb County Pride

Aug. 16 • Mount Clemens

Festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ community includes artistic performances, diverse vendor marketplace, wellness and health services, organizations offering support and resources, storytelling space, family-friendly activities, food trucks and more, noon-6 p.m., held outdoor from Cass Avenue to Market Street in Mount Clemens, macombcountypride.com/pride-2025

5. St. Malachy Summerfest

Aug. 15-17 • Sterling Heights

Food, games, caricatures, inflatables, craft show, bingo, Vegas hall and live entertainment all three days, plus fish dinner Aug. 15, youth soccer challenge Aug. 16, and all-you-can-eat breakfast, classic car show, spaghetti dinner and raffles Aug. 17, runs 5-11 p.m. Aug. 15 and noon-11 p.m. Aug. 16-17, St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, full schedule at saintmalachychurch.org/summerfestival

Bonus: Health and Wellness Fair

Aug. 16 • Clinton Township

Free event features nearly 70 vendors, therapy dogs, vibroacoustic harp therapy and meditation sessions, massages, yoga and expressive art station, face painting, appearance by Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper, health screenings, interactive activities and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Macomb Intermediate School District, 44001 Garfield Road, facebook.com/wearemccmh

