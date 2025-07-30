The Friday Five — Aug. 1-3

C&G Newspapers | Published July 30, 2025

1. Car shows/cruise

Aug. 2-3 • Various locations

Muscle & More @ the Museum

Car show with cash prizes, drawings, awards and activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2, Royal Oak Historical Society Museum, 1411 Webster Road, royaloakhistoricalsociety.com



Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 3, includes car show with registration at 8 a.m. and awards at 2 p.m., also opening ceremonies at 11:10 a.m. followed by VIP procession and cruising up and down M-3 from 14 Mile Road to Wellington Crescent (north of Metropolitan Parkway) until 6 p.m., plus DJ, games, food and more, cruise headquarters at glass house building at McLaren Macomb, southeast corner of 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, other activities include family fun zone featuring touch-a-truck, bounce houses, paint-a-car, vendors and more, noon-4 p.m., also live music by Motor City Wranglers from 1-4 p.m., shopping center parking lot on northwest corner of 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, ctgratiotcruise.com



Troy Traffic Jam

Includes car show, tech talks, pedal car races and more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3, Columbia Center, 201 W. Big Beaver Road, troyhistoricvillage.org/troy-traffic-jam

2. Parade of Lights

Aug. 2 • Harrison Township

See decorated boats along Clinton River, starts at Lambrecht Marina, 31300 N. River Road, heads to Bridgeview Street bridge, turns and travels to Harley Ensign boating access site, then back to marina, 9 p.m., vote for favorite by calling Julie at (586) 469-6000 by 10:30 p.m., event benefits I Heart Dog Rescue and Animal Haven (no-kill shelter for homeless dogs and cats), facebook.com/paradeoflightsharrisontwp

3. Highland Games

Aug. 2 • Livonia

176th event hosted by St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit, features Highland dancing, pipes and drums, heavy athletics, tug-of-war, kids area, Scottish animals, living history presentations, live music, whisky tasting, vendors and more, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2, also Ceilidh (Scottish party) for adults from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 1, Greenmead Historical Park, 20501 Newburgh Road, highlandgames.com

4. Art fair/festival

Aug. 2-3 • Various locations

Belle Isle Art Fair

Features 100 juried artists, art gardens, beer tent, food trucks, DJs, hands-on family activities and more, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3, near James Scott Memorial Fountain on Belle Isle Park, 99 Pleasure Drive in Detroit, free admission with state park pass, belleisleartfair.com



Grosse Pointe Art Festival

Free event features 100 artists, music, food, local businesses and kids activities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2, The Hill on Kercheval, 106 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms, facebook.com/gpchamberofcommerce

5. MiAnime Convention

Aug. 2-3 • Novi

Meet voice actors Zach Aguilar, Alexis Tipton, Katelyn Barr, Tia Ballard, Sonny Strait, John Swasey, Jad Saxton, Luci Christian, Justin Cook, Brittney Karbowski and Kent Williams, also cosplay contests, fan panels, workshops, video gaming, car show and more, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3, Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., michigananime.com

