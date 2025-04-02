The Friday Five — April 4-6

C&G Newspapers | Published April 2, 2025

1. Kitten Shower fundraiser

April 6 • Madison Heights

Presented by no-kill rescue Animal House of South East Michigan, meet adoptable cats and get foster information, also games, raffles and snacks, noon-3 p.m., Bingo Institute of Grooming, 28003 John R Road, register at bit.ly/ahsem-shower

2. Easter activities

April 5 • Various locations

Harrison Township

Photos with Easter Bunny and Sparky the Fire Dog, games and more starting at 10 a.m., also egg hunt for ages 12 and younger at 11 a.m. (bring own basket), presented by Harrison Township Firefighters Local #1737, held on football field at L’Anse Creuse High School, 38495 L’Anse Creuse Road, (586) 466-1450

Shelby Township

• Egg scramble for ages 3-10 starting at 2 p.m., also appearance by Easter Bunny, plus bounce houses, balloons and more entertainment inside gym from 1:45-4 p.m., Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road, register at register.shelbytwp.org, facebook.com/shelbytwpparksandrec

• Easter Bunny lunch includes surprise entertainer at 11 a.m. and pizza and salad with floppy-eared friend at 11:15 a.m., for ages 10 and younger and their families, Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road, register at register.shelbytwp.org, facebook.com/shelbytwpparksandrec

Southfield

Southfield Police Department to hand out 200-plus Easter baskets with candy and toys on first-come, first-served basis, 9-11 a.m., Southfield Municipal Campus parking lot (outside Southfield Parks & Recreation), 26000 Evergreen Road, facebook.com/southfieldcityhall

Utica

Collect candy, eggs and goodies from local businesses along The Bunny Trail, also Easter Bunny photos and doughnuts and hot cocoa during free indoor event, 10-11:30 a.m., Stony Creek Church, 45835 Van Dyke Ave. in Utica, Facebook

Warren

Spring carnival features egg hunt and Easter Bunny photos, also inflatables, balloon sculptures, face painting, seed planting and bike helmet raffle, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Warren Community Center, 5460 Arden Ave., cityofwarren.org/events/warren-spring-carnival-2025

3. Quilt show

April 4-5 • Troy

30th anniversary event presented by CAMEO Quilters Guild also includes vendors and themed basket auction, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 5, First United Methodist Church of Troy, 6363 Livernois Road, cameoquilters.org

4. Face Off Against Cancer

April 5 • Rochester Hills

See Rochester Police vs. members of PunchKick Hockey League, also raffles and giveaways, proceeds benefit New Day Foundation for Families (reduces financial burden and emotional stress caused by cancer), 2:30 p.m., Suburban Ice Rochester, 52999 Dequindre Road, foundationforfamilies.org/events

5. Peninsular Printmaker Fair

April 5 • Ferndale

Featuring only Michigan printmakers, plus demonstrations, beverages and food trucks, noon-8 p.m., Urbanrest Brewery, 2615 Wolcott St., see vendor list at peninsularprintmakerfair.com

Bonus: Craft shows/mom-to-mom sale

April 5 • Various locations

Macomb Township

Craft and vendor show with raffle baskets, 50-50, musical performances and concessions, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., L’Anse Creuse High School - North, 23700 21 Mile Road, supports LCN bands, lcnbands.com

Rochester

Mom-to-mom sale with 50-plus tables expected, also concessions and raffles, strollers welcome, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oak Arbor Church & School, 495 Oak Arbor Circle West, oakarborschool.org/oakarborparents/mom-2-mom-sale

Roseville

Craft and vendor show, also concessions available, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe, 18185 Sycamore St., rare-mi.org

