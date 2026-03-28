County’s marshmallow drop coming to Royal Oak

Kids race to pick up marshmallows during a previous event.

Photo provided by Oakland County Parks

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 28, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — Watch 15,000 marshmallows drop from the sky at the Oakland County Parks Great Marshmallow Drop starting at 10 a.m. April 3 at Worden Park in Royal Oak near Lexington Boulevard and Crooks Road. There will be three drops from a helicopter for children 12 and younger beginning at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., there will be a fourth, inclusive drop for all ages with disabilities.

The event is free and there is no registration needed. There will be American Sign Language interpreters on-site as well as a quiet zone with sensory-friendly tools available.

In a press release sent out by Oakland County, there are nearly 200 staff and volunteers that are going to attend to help assist with parking, provide a safe boundary for participants to run in, hand out prizes, and take care of other needed activities that support the event.

“There is always so much excitement in the air during this event,” Recreation Program Supervisor Melissa Nawrocki said in a press release. “Children eagerly await to see the first signs of the helicopter approaching and then watch all the marshmallows rain down from the sky. It’s great fun watching them secure the one marshmallow they need to collect a prize. This event creates lots of fun memories for participants and their loved ones.”

For more information, visit oaklandcountyparks.com.