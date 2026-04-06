Fraser City Council buys trash cans, approves contracts

At its meeting on March 12, the Fraser City Council approved the purchase of 55 new trash cans for parks in Fraser.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published April 6, 2026

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FRASER — At its meeting on March 12, the Fraser City Council decided on a number of items including park trash cans, the pavement program, and a sewer lining contract recommendation.

New park trash cans

In a 7-0 vote, the council approved the purchase of new trash cans for parks in the city.

According to items attached to the agenda, the Parks and Recreation Department requested authorization to purchase 51 new trash cans with lids to replace the old, deteriorating containers.

“This quantity will allow us to remove and replace all existing 55-gallon steel drum trash cans throughout the park system,” the agenda item stated.

The cost is $24,834. Department of Public Works Director Rob Barrett presented the item, and he said they intend to purchase Barco SuperSaver trash cans. They intended to use trash cans with metal mesh as the body, and they will be 33 gallons.

Schornak said she didn’t like that type of trash can because people would kick the cans and it would cause damage. She also said they are too small.

“You guys are going to be emptying the trash every other day,” Schornak said.

She said the 55-gallon drums at Somerset Park are much more productive and they won’t overflow and that they are sturdier.

DPW Supervisor Joe Gregory said the new trash cans are heavy duty and they empty the high traffic park trash cans every day during the busy months.

Schornak asked if they would add cans to the busy parks. Barrett said that wasn’t accounted for, but if there is a need they can add extras to parks that need them.

Baranski amended her motion to increase the number of trash cans from 51 to 55.

“Wherever you believe there is a need you can supplement,” Baranski said.

No budget amendments are needed for this item.

2026 sewer-lining contract award

In a 7-0 vote, the council approved a construction contract for sewer lining projects in 2026.

According to items attached to the meeting’s agenda, staff asked the City Council to authorize Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick to provide contract administration services.

The project will include cure-in-place pipe lining technology for approximately 6,000 feet of sanitary sewers. The city has designated a number of high priority sewers that need rehabilitation.

The city has budgeted $500,000 for the sewer lining in fiscal year 2025-2026. The budget year ends on June 30, and a new budget year begins on July 1.

AEW suggested the city contract DVM Utilities, the lowest bidder for the project at $296,720. The entire cost, including a 10% contingency and $44,500 for construction engineering and administration services, is estimated at $370,000.

AEW Contractor Ashley Carpenter presented the item. She said they received five bids for the project, and the sewers range from 8 inches to 15 inches.

“We are also recommending that council establish a construction contingency budget of about $29,000,” Carpenter said.

Councilwoman Patrice Schornak requested a full list of all sewers affected by the project.

Pavement marking program

In a 7-0 vote, the council approved a construction contract for the pavement marking program for the fiscal years spanning 2026 to 2028.

According to items attached to the meeting’s agenda, staff recommend the council go with the lowest bidder, PK Contracting Inc., for a three-year contract. It is also recommended the city authorize AEW to provide construction contract administration services.

“This would provide for restriping all pavement markings in the spring of each year,” the agenda item states.

Each fiscal year has $40,000 budgeted for the project. The estimated costs for each year including $5,000 for construction contract administration services provided by AEW is $43,337 for fiscal year 2025-2026, $47,032 for fiscal year 2026-2027 and $48,370 for fiscal year 2027-2028.

Carpenter presented this item as well. She said they received one bid which was PK Contracting Inc. The prices would require a budget amendment. Carpenter said the firm’s services for this fiscal year were $1,000 to $1,500, putting the total under $40,000.

Councilwoman Amy Baranski said she was going to comment on the administrative costs.

“I’m like, $5,000 per year is a lot to just identify what roads need to be paved,” Baranski said. “That was a very aggressive estimate that you’re revising down.”

Carpenter clarified to say they anticipate revised administrative fees for all three fiscal years.

For more information, go to the city of Fraser’s website at frasercitymi.gov.