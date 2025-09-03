Four charged after chase in stolen vehicle

By: K. Michelle Moran | Rochester Post | Published September 3, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Four men were arrested Aug. 28 after a pursuit that ended in the crash of an alleged stolen vehicle in Rochester Hills.

At around 6 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pembroke following a report that multiple individuals were attempting to gain entry into parked vehicles. Upon arrival, deputies watched the suspects enter an automobile, and police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen, fled from deputies at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Livernois and Avon roads. The four suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

With the assistance of the police K-9 and drone units, which were deployed to conduct a coordinated search of the area, deputies said, all suspects were located and taken into custody without incident. All four men have since been arraigned in the 52-1 District Court.

Jaden Lamounte Franklin, 20, of Detroit was charged with third degree fleeing a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, two counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and receiving and concealing stolen property. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety only.

Dayvion Karee Young, 25, of Redford, was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer. His bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety.

Tyron Charles Frankie Renfro, 20, of Oak Park, was charged with stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property valued at less than $200. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Myles Alexander Pringle, 22, of Detroit, was charged with stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, resisting and obstructing a police officer, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property valued at less than $200, and receiving and concealing stolen property. His bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety.

“This case is an excellent example of teamwork and the use of our specialized resources to protect the community,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. “Deputies, K9 and drone units worked seamlessly to quickly apprehend all four suspects. We remain committed to holding those who victimized our residents accountable.”

The men did not have attorneys on file with the court at press time Sept. 2.