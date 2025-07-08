Forum to inform community of synthetic drug dangers

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published July 8, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — The Dangers of Synthetic Drugs community forum July 23 at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, aims to raise awareness and share resources related to the issues around synthetic drugs.

According to JustThinkTwice.gov, “synthetic drugs, also referred to as designer or club drugs, are chemically-created in a lab to mimic another drug such as marijuana, cocaine or morphine. The resulting designer drugs typically have a new different effect on the brain or behavior. Because these drugs are created in illegal labs, their ingredients and strength are almost impossible to know.”

Some examples of synthetic drugs include fentanyl, K2, Spice, synthetic LSD, molly, bath salts, and methoxamine. Just Think Twice lists anxiety, aggressive behavior, paranoia, seizures, loss of consciousness, nausea, vomiting, coma or death as some of the effects of synthetic drugs.

“There are more than 200 identified synthetic drug compounds and more than 90 different synthetic drug marijuana compounds,” according to ‘Facts about Synthetic Drugs’ from JustThinkTwice.gov. “Many of these synthetic drugs are made in foreign countries and then smuggled into the United States. Clandestinely-made drugs have no manufacturing safety standards that are normally required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

The Dangers of Synthetic Drugs community forum will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 23.

“We want to bring awareness for this crisis, because many people are affected by this; many people need to identify the signs, intervene and seek resources,” Southfield Chief of Police Elvin Barren said.

The city of Southfield has done similar forums to this on other issues that community members want to know more about.

“The Southfield Police Department takes a proactive stance on a number of issues facing our community,” Southfield Mayor Ken Siver said. “Education on the dangers of synthetic drugs is one such issue. I applaud Police Chief Barren and the members of his department for the continuous outreach to the community.”

Attendees may expect a community roundtable with law enforcement leaders from other parts of the metro Detroit area, as well as training and information on how to help those who are struggling with addiction.

“I thank Chief Barren for inviting me to participate in this community forum,” Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott, one of the forum participants, said in an email. “This is an important issue which has affected many in both of our communities. I am hopeful that this discussion will have a positive impact on our cities.”

Officers from Oakland County and Oak Park will also participate in the forum with former Channel 7 investigative reporter Ronnie Dahl as moderator. Organizations like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit, Southfield Domestic Violence Group, Sam’s Club and the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce are involved in the efforts to put on this event.

For more information, visit cityofsouthfield.com, or call (248) 796-5582 or (248) 832-2799.

