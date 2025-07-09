Former paraprofessional pleads guilty to assault and battery charge

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 9, 2025

Horen

EASTPOINTE — A former Forest Park Elementary School paraprofessional pleaded guilty in court July 8 to an assault and battery charge for striking a child with a shoe last fall.

On July 9, the office of Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a press release to confirm that Kimberley Horen, 55, made the guilty plea before Judge Kathleen G. Galen in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court. The charge is a 93-day misdemeanor. Horen was originally charged in May.

According to the press release, Horen’s conviction will be reduced to attempted assault and battery upon successful completion of 12 months of probation, continued anger management counseling, and Wyatt’s Law registration. Wyatt’s Law provides greater access to the Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect, maintained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Children’s Services Agency.

Horen, of Eastpointe, is scheduled for a presentence hearing on Sept. 19 before Judge Galen. Attorney William Barnwell, representing Horen, said his client has never been in trouble with the law and has no prior record.

“She has no prior discipline in any job, including in any school capacity,” Barnwell said. “This incident, while unfortunate, does not define her. In open court, she took responsibility for her actions.”

Forest Park is part of Eastpointe Community Schools. On Oct. 18, 2024, a parent reported that her 6-year-old child, who has autism, was assaulted by a member of the staff at Forest Park. After an internal investigation by district administration, Horen was found to have removed the child’s shoe and used it to strike the child in the head. She was fired as a result of the incident.

“Paraprofessionals play a vital role in supporting students, particularly those with special needs. When that responsibility is not upheld, it is important that there are consequences,” Lucido said. “This guilty plea reflects that the defendant’s actions were completely unacceptable. Our office remains committed to protecting all students in Macomb County.”



