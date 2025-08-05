Food and fun for all ages part of Woods’ 75th anniversary concert

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 5, 2025

Mainstream Drive entertains the crowds with upbeat covers of popular songs from the last few decades. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Grosse Pointe Woods residents and their guests set up folding chairs and blankets on the lawn of Woods City Hall on the hot summer evening of July 25 to enjoy a concert by Mainstream Drive and celebrate the city’s 75th anniversary.

The concert — part of the Woods’ Music on the Lawn series — was one of the events city leaders organized in 2025 to mark this milestone in the city’s history.

Attendees noshed on complimentary hot dogs, chips and pop from a National Coney Island food truck while children engaged in activities including sidewalk chalk drawing and blowing bubbles, which drifted in iridescent splendor over the crowd.

State Rep. Veronica Paiz, D-Harper Woods, addressed the crowd briefly.

“It’s really wonderful to be here and see a celebration of your 75th anniversary,” Paiz said. “What I’ve come to know about Grosse Pointe Woods over the years is that there’s a lot of pride in your community, in your schools.”

She said that many families have lived in the Woods for generations, with grown children moving back to raise their own families.

Bryant invited residents to stop inside the Community Center during the concert to record some of their favorite Woods memories as part of the 75th anniversary.

The final anniversary event will take place Dec. 11 — the date the Woods formally became a city. Plans were still being finalized at press time for that event.

“Have a good evening, and enjoy other festivities put on between now and December,” Bryant said.

For more information about the city’s history or other upcoming anniversary events, visit gpwmi.us.