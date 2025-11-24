Fitzgerald school programs benefit from grant money

Fitzgerald High School auto teacher Richie Sackett instructs students on using a dial indicator to measure brake rotor run out during a lesson Nov. 19. The auto technology program is part of the Southwest Macomb Technical Education Consortium SMTEC, which welcomes students from Fitzgerald, Warren Woods Tower, Lincoln and Center Line high schools.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published November 24, 2025

In class Nov. 19, senior Dylan Bush, left, looks for a tool while senior David Nelson works on the brake system of a car. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

WARREN — Fitzgerald Public Schools is getting a boost for two of its programs through grant money the district recently received.

On Nov. 11, it was announced the district received a $2,500 grant from the Detroit Lions Foundation to support its Fitzgerald High School girls flag football team, and a $48,000 grant from the Margaret Dunning Foundation to support the high school’s auto technology program.

Flag football is a noncontact version of American football. Players wear belts with detachable flags. The game is played by pulling off a ball carrier’s flag to end a play instead of tacking the opponent.

The district’s Athletic Director JuWan Shakespear said the grant money will be used to provide various workout tools. The grant money is much appreciated.

“Anything we can do to give the kids more opportunities,” he said.

The Fitzgerald girls flag football team consists of 18 players in grades nine through 12, and they play against other schools, including South Lake and L’Anse Creuse North. Flag football is played in the spring. Shakespear hopes the athletes learn discipline and perseverance, develop a competitive edge and “they should be having a little fun.”

Richie Sackett is the Fitzgerald High School auto teacher and Jeff Bruni is the auto service coordinator. Gary Stevens is the school’s principal. With the auto grant, staff will purchase a new 14,000-pound hoist and a coolant exchanger for the program. The current hoist at the school is 25 years old.

The auto technology program is part of the Southwest Macomb Technical Education Consortium SMTEC, which welcomes students from Fitzgerald, Warren Woods Tower, Lincoln and Center Line high schools. Five classes are offered, including automotive technology I, II and III. Next semester the district will offer a new course, intro to auto.

The auto class is set up to resemble a service station inside the school’s auto tech building on the Fitzgerald campus. Students learn how to perform a number of services, including basic maintenance, oil changes, electrical, engine repairs, brakes, alignments and suspension. Students use hand tools, jacks, wiring and study preventative maintenance, basic electricity, and cooling system service.

Engine performance, electrical systems practical experience in the diagnosis and repair also are covered. The students study online about 50% of the time and 50% of the time is spent performing hands-on work when servicing cars in class. In class, students have the opportunity to become certified in the area of automotive.

“With support from the Margaret Dunning Foundation, Fitzgerald continues to bridge the gap between education and the workforce, giving our students practical experience that leads to certifications, apprenticeships, and successful automotive careers,” Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Jensen said in a prepared statement.” We believe in our mission: ‘inspiring, empowering and preparing today’s learner to become tomorrow’s leader,’ and we are excited to help students today get ready for tomorrow’s careers.”

According to a district press release, the Margaret Dunning Foundation was founded by Dunning in 1997. She was born in 1910 in Redford Township and moved with her mother to Plymouth in the 1920s. Dunning was a successful businesswoman, philanthropist and civic booster. She supported many Plymouth nonprofit organizations and was a classic car enthusiast who owned a 1930 Packard 740 Roadster. Dunning died in 2015 at the age of 104. For more information, go to margaretdunningfdn.org.