Fitzgerald educator has tricks up his sleeve

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published July 22, 2025

METRO DETROIT — Whether he’s on stage performing his comedy/magic “Just Joe Magic Show” or teaching students inside the classroom, Joe Chasney knows how to capture an audience.

The educator and comedian/magician has been juggling both careers since the 1990s.

Chasney developed his sleight of hand when his grandmother Geraldine Chasney gave him the book “Juggling for the Complete Klutz” for his 12th birthday because she didn’t know what else to buy him. But it fit Chasney like a rabbit in a hat as he developed a talent for juggling, which then led to magic.

Chasney always remembers the day when his friend Scott wanted to learn how to juggle, too. It only took 10 minutes to teach him, and the two became regulars at the Mount Clemens Juggling Club. Pretty soon, the pair were tossing balls, rings, clubs, torches, chainsaws and machetes into the air and catching them.

“Our greatest feat was standing back to back juggling seven clubs together. Our goal was to perform at the Lakeview High School talent show,” said Chasney, adding they would head to Scott’s house to practice during their lunch hour. “Our first show ever we earned $30 for a half hour show.”

It was for a birthday party at Lakeshore Lanes in St. Clair Shores, the city where Chasney grew up. But the performance didn’t go as planned.

“It was awful. The kids were pulling our wigs off, kicking us, throwing things at us,” Chasney recalled. “We went back to the Juggling Club and the president gave us some tips. This was a game changer.”

At his dad’s encouragement, Chasney pursued a teaching degree from Wayne State University. During his studies, the 1992 Lakeview High School graduate learned how to cast spells on audiences. He eventually went solo and was inspired to learn magic while shopping at Lauer’s Novelties and Costumes in Roseville.

“Wally Lauer taught me my first magic trick,” Chasney said. “I was hooked.”

In the mid-1990s Chasney met fellow magician/comedian Jasen Magic. The mages immediately became friends, and put together a magic show. Their first show was a fundraiser at Clintondale High School before they nabbed a steady gig in 1997 at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly. Chasney returned in 1998 and 1999 and found he really loved performing for an appreciative audience. At times, he even breathed fire.

“I’m not chasing fame. I’m not chasing money,” the illusionist said. “It’s a mixture of adrenaline and a rush. It comes from bringing laughter and joy for the people I am performing for. It’s just creating joy.”

His audiences included both kids and adults. Chasney has taken his act around the state, including Saugatuck, Gaylord, Marine City and Plymouth.

“When people’s eyes light up, they feel that childlike wonder,” the magician said. “For a moment, they think everything is possible. Everyone becomes a kid again.”

Off stage, Chasney has been educating students in Warren’s Fitzgerald Public Schools district for 27 years. During the 2024-2025 school year Chasney taught sixth and seventh grade English language arts. He brings out his magic tricks occasionally while on the job. The students are what he likes best about teaching.

“That’s the greatest thing about it. Just when you feel like you’re not making a difference, they’re not learning or they don’t care, some student will drop a note on my desk and say, ‘You’re the one thing I look forward to,’ or, ‘You care about the students.’ It brings you right back,” Chasney said. “They joke with you. Each day somebody makes me laugh uncontrollably.”

On July 9, the “Just Joe Magic Show” performed a private party for Jack White of the White Stripes, the Dead Weather, and the Raconteurs. Chasney has been a fan of White’s for a long time, and he created a couple of different tricks for the musician.

One optical illusion paid tribute to the White Stripes in which Chasney had three white ropes of different lengths. He wiggled them, and through his magic touch, all three ropes became the same length. Another illusion was changing a deck of cards to make them all white, in honor of White himself.

“He was so cool,” Chasney said.

Another highlight was getting the chance to chat with Adam Savage of the Discovery Channel shows “MythBusters.”

On July 10, the entertainer performed some of those tricks and more during lunch at Bumpers Landing in Harrison Township. He first stopped at a table where Diane Abraham, 59, of Detroit; Beate Beck, 60, of West Bloomfield; and Joanna Kinsella, 61, of Bloomfield Hills, dined.

“I want to open with a bang here,” he said.

He started off placing a handkerchief in his hand and it disappeared. The stage performer then had Beck lift up her arm where he pulled the handkerchief from her sleeve. He did a few more tricks before heading off to a couple more tables. All three women enjoyed Chasney’s presence.

“I thought he was fantastic,” Kinsella said. “He’s got a good sense of humor.”

“He’s funny and fantastic,” Beck said.

“He’s got good people skills,” Abraham said.

For more information about the “Just Joe Magic Show,” go to justjoemagic.com.