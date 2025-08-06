Fitz voters pass bond proposal, sinking fund replacement

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published August 6, 2025

File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

WARREN — A number of building updates and technological upgrades are on the horizon for Fitzgerald Public Schools

During the primary election Aug. 5, voters approved two items on the ballot: a $42 million bond proposal, and a proposal to combine the district’s two sinking funds.

According to unofficial results from the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office, the bond proposal passed with 676 “yes” votes and 499 “no” votes. The sinking fund passed with 677 “yes” votes and 496 “no” votes.

According to school officials, the $42 million bond represents a zero-tax-rate increase to residents, and it will focus on three areas: enhancing safety and security; enhancing educational spaces and technology; and upgrading school infrastructure and sites.

Now that the sinking fund initiative has been approved by the majority of the voters, the two sinking funds — currently levied at 3.15 mils — will combine to reduce the fund by 0.15 mils.

A bond is a state-approved funding process for large-scale projects. When approved by the voters, the school district sells bonds in the authorized amount and uses the bond sale proceeds to pay for the projects. The Fitzgerald bond is for 25 years and will fund building improvements, safety upgrades, classroom technology, and long-term infrastructure needs, without increasing the current tax rate.

According to school officials, the district will use the existing millage rate to secure funding for new projects under the $42 million bond to ensure that there are no additional taxes for residents. As the district’s previous bonds are paid off, the tax rate would remain unchanged with the new bond replacing the old debt.

With assistance from architectural and construction management resources, administrative staff conducted an internal review of all school facilities as part of the school district’s strategic plan. Community members, parents, guardians, staff, and students also had input on which projects were needed.

Each school has its own set of projects ranging from replacing damaged concrete sidewalks and masonry, to installing emergency alert systems and doing roof repairs. Depending on the school, work would include remodeling media centers, LED lighting replacements and more. Upgrades in technology, including computers, mobile devices, interactive whiteboards and document cameras also are included on the bond list.

The sinking fund replacement will take effect in 2026. A sinking fund is a limited property tax and a pay-as-you-go method for school districts to fund small-scale repairs without incurring interest on loans or bonds.

Sinking funds can be used for purchasing school property sites; the construction or repairs of school buildings; improvements in school security; the purchase and support of student transportation vehicles; and acquiring or upgrading technology. A sinking fund cannot be used for employee salaries, preventive maintenance or general operating costs.

A complete list of bond projects by school building is available on the district’s website

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.