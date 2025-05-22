Fire Department awards badge, receives donation at Roseville City Council meeting

Firefighter/paramedic Jessica Krali thanks those who helped her receive her badge at the May 13 Roseville City Council meeting.

Screenshot from Roseville City Council meeting broadcast

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 22, 2025

ROSEVILLE — Firefighter/paramedic Jessica Krali received her badge from her father, Richard, at the Roseville City Council’s May 13 meeting.

Krali thanked those who helped her along the way. She said she’s “proud to be here, happy to serve and excited for the years to come.”

Fire Chief Keith Jacobs said Krali studied at Northern Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree in athletic training in 2015.

“She didn’t feel like this was 100% for her, so she decided to move into medical emergency services,” Jacobs said.

Krali received her emergency medical technician certification from Life Support Training Institute and started with Superior Ambulance Service. In 2023, she obtained her paramedic’s license from Macomb Community College. The following year she entered Roseville’s cadet program.

“This cadet program was brought back due to the lack of firefighter/paramedics, at that time, that were applying at local cities, including ours,” Jacobs said. “The last time the city sent a cadet to the fire academy was in the early ’90s.”

Jacobs said Krali stepped up by helping around the station, put in overtime and attended public education events.

“From what I hear from her fellow unit firefighters, Jessica is basically just a very easygoing, great person to work with,” Jacobs said.

Michigan Credit Union Branch Manager Ashley Neirynck presented a check for $1,000 to the Roseville Fire Department at the meeting. The donation is part of the credit union’s Giving Back program, which aims to support community organizations.

Jacobs thanked the credit union for the donation and explained it was helpful for the department’s community outreach and education efforts. One item the donation will go toward is an inflatable firehouse for practicing exit drills in the home. He said the city is supportive of the department’s funding requests.

“Even with that, having these local companies donating back to our community helps to ensure we can do things like this, and make the citizens safe and learn as easily as possible,” Jacobs said.

City Hall to get new tiles

Voter-approved bond funds will provide new tiling in Roseville’s City Hall building. The single source vendor Tile Pros of Michigan LLC was awarded the contract with a unanimous vote by the council. The tiling project is part of a range of projects in the city using the bond funds.

“The next step would be to replace the tile outside of council chambers, which is original to the building, so well over 50 years old,” Monroe said. “There are some areas that are unlevel and of concern.”

Monroe explained the project will continue the previous tiling that had already gone out to bid, which is why the city stuck with Tile Pros. The total cost of the project is $26,500.

The bond funding, which was approved by voters in the November 2023 election, has gone to a variety of improvements around the city. The funds have driven improvements on two fire stations and paved the way for a splash pad in Rotary Park, 29571 Utica Road. According to Department of Public Services Director Rob DeBruyn, the splash pad’s ribbon-cutting is set for 5:30 p.m. May 27. It is open to the public.