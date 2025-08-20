Film screenings, talk and fair focus on connection and community

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 20, 2025

The award-winning documentary “Join or Die” — whose poster is pictured — will be screened locally for free, and there will be an Oct. 1 program featuring one of the directors, Rebecca Davis. Poster provided by The Family Center

GROSSE POINTES/HARPER WOODS — Could joining a book club or a community organization make for happier, healthier Americans and a happier America?

The makers of the award-winning documentary “Join or Die” seem to think so — and so do leaders of multiple nonprofits and community groups in the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods. So much so, in fact, that they’ve arranged for several free community screenings of “Join or Die” and have invited one of the filmmakers to speak.

Based on the ideas in social scientist Robert Putnam’s book, “Bowling Alone,” “Join or Die” explores how a decline in American civic life has given rise to the current loneliness epidemic and how clubs and community groups help democracy. The roughly 90-minute film was directed by siblings Rebecca and Pete Davis.

“We’re hoping it might open some eyes and start some conversations,” said Mark Heppner, president and CEO of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House and president of Grosse Pointe Sunrise Rotary.

Remaining “Join or Die” community screenings are slated to take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, and at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Central Branch of the Grosse Pointe Public Library in Grosse Pointe Farms. At 6 p.m. Oct. 1, Rebecca Davis will be at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms for a question-and-answer session — moderated by Taylor Mae, of Creative Mornings Detroit — followed by a Community Joiner Fair at 7 p.m. at The War Memorial where attendees can meet with and learn more about clubs and civic groups in the area, such as running and pickleball clubs. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Oct. 1 program, and people can attend the talk, the fair or both; both events are free. Registering for the talk guarantees a seat and can be done by visiting The War Memorial’s website.

“The joining fair is just going to be an excellent opportunity for people to find a new passion or new hobby and make a connection with people in their community,” Family Center Executive Director Jennifer Bingaman said.

Entities that have partnered to present the screenings and discussion include the Ford House, The War Memorial, The Family Center, the Neighborhood Club, the city of Harper Woods, The Helm at the Boll Life Center, Grosse Pointe Rotary, Grosse Pointe Sunrise Rotary, Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, Wayne County Community College District and the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce.

Bingaman said the screenings, talk and fair started with conversations about “Join or Die” among leaders with The Family Center, the GPPL and The War Memorial.

“This is something that aligns with all three of our missions — building community, bringing people together,” Bingaman said. “The surgeon general is saying isolation is a public health crisis.”

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report on the loneliness and isolation epidemic, which found that half of adult Americans experienced loneliness, with the greatest numbers of them among young adults. Even before the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists were finding loneliness on the increase. Dr. Vivek A. Murthy, the 21st U.S. surgeon general, wrote in an introduction to the report that loneliness “is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death. The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity. And the harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished.”

At a time when people have never been as connected around the clock because of technology, humans are also losing out on interpersonal contact. From working remotely from home to spending increasing amounts of time in front of a screen, people aren’t spending as much time with each other as they did in the past. And it’s taking a toll on people’s emotional and physical health.

“We’re missing all the opportunities for human connection,” Bingaman said. “We need human interaction. Hopefully this brings that to light.”

Heppner said he was raised with the notion of community service ingrained in him, but that’s not always the case with members of younger generations.

“I’ve been involved with a lot of organizations,” Heppner said. “And certainly, all of them struggle with membership. … A lot of the culture (today) is focused on ‘me.’”

But what people who haven’t been involved in civic groups might not realize is that they can get as much out of that involvement as they give. Heppner said Rotary is but one example of that.

“It’s great for your social skills,” Heppner said. “You interact with people of all ages. You might become a leader. You might give a presentation.”

Those who can’t make the screenings can also watch “Join or Die” via Netflix or rent it on the movie platform Gathr Films.

To register or for more information about one of the screenings, visit fordhouse.org or grossepointelibrary.org. To register for the Oct. 1 talk, visit warmemorial.org.