Student artwork decorates Royal Oak Public Library until May 18

Five-year-old Dashiell Neumann is joined by his mom, Ashly, at the student art show. Dashiell’s painting is at the bottom with the orange trim.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 27, 2026

Fifth grader Austin Burnett points to his painting on display inside the Royal Oak Public Library.

A man looks at the student artwork inside the lobby of the Royal Oak Public Library.

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ROYAL OAK — Students from Royal Oak Schools are currently showcasing their art on the walls of the Royal Oak Public Library for the third annual Royal Oak Schools Art Show.

The show consists of work created by students from Royal Oak High School; Royal Oak Middle School; Churchill Community High School; and Addams, Keller, Northwood, Oakland, Oak Ridge and Upton elementary schools.

An open house was held on April 18, but the art can be seen until May 18.

The work is scattered throughout the library, demonstrating the growth of the art show.

“We have art from wall to wall, and it did start out smaller, so it has grown over the years to encompass more of the library itself, so there’s no room for growth because we have covered everything,” said Sandy Irwin, director of the Royal Oak Public Library. “It’s a really important, continued partnership with the schools and really helps meet the vision of the library of being a true community partner. That's very important to us.”

According to Alesha Beistline, an elementary art teacher at Northwood, Oakland and Upton elementary schools, there are almost 400 pieces of art in the show.

“It’s the most we have ever had; I am unsure of the exact number of students, as I know that students in the higher grades might have more than one piece at the show,” she said. “Student art is magic. Even as we were just beginning to put the artwork up, I had multiple community members walk up and ask about the artists and compliment the work.”

The city of Royal Oak itself is filled with creativity, with murals and artwork displayed throughout the city on walls and streets, so giving the students an opportunity to contribute might empower them to create more, Beistline said.

“I think that it showcases that our city is bursting with young talent and that it is our job as a community to continue to foster that through funding and arts opportunities for our whole city of Royal Oak,” she said. “Art connects us, and when we make that an important part of everyday life in our community, it affects everyone in positive ways.”

Alicia Duncan, a Royal Oak Schools visual arts teacher for 14 years, said that giving the kids this opportunity will continue to foster a love of art, which can be seen throughout the community.

“This exhibition allows our students to directly contribute to the vibrant art community in Royal Oak as well as further it with such a diverse display of student talent,” Duncan said. “Our students participate in art in our school setting, but the library provides a setting to really celebrate them alongside the community.”

Duncan said that the show includes work that is created by every grade level and includes almost every kind of fine art media, both 2D and 3D.

“The library show allows us to bring such a diverse group of student work to a vast and varied audience,” she said. “It allows us to present it to family, friends, peers and community members that students may not interact with in any other way. The fact that this location brings such an ease of access to both the student artists and their audience makes it a perfect partnership.”

Irwin said that the partnership between the school and library continues to foster an exciting, community-centered environment.

“The school is a huge part of our community, the schools and students, and to bring all of that art into the library really opens it up in two ways,” Irwin said. “One, it continues to strengthen our connection with the schools, which is really important, and it also brings the student art into the public so that people beyond the school population can come and see all of the amazing work that students have done.”

The student art show will be available throughout the library’s open hours until May 18.

For more information on the Royal Oak Public Library, visit ropl.org. For more information on Royal Oak Schools, visit royaloakschools.org.



