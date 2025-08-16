Farmington opens Fitness Court that includes studio

The Fitness Court in Farmington is unique in that it’s the only one in Michigan to feature a dedicated studio for exercise classes and other programming.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published August 16, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Shiawassee Park in Farmington welcomed Michigan’s first Fitness Court featuring a studio at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12.

Fitness Courts are outside workout stations available to the public at no cost. The addition of a studio allows for special programming such as exercise classes.

Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa was excited about this addition in the city.

“These new Fitness Courts are an investment in the health, well-being, and connection for our community. By creating free, accessible spaces for people of all ages to get active, we’re reinforcing Farmington’s commitment to quality of life,” LaRussa said. “I encourage everyone to come out, explore the courts, and make outdoor fitness a part of their routine.”

The city of Farmington partnered with Priority Health to bring the Fitness Court to Farmington as part of its commitment to quality of life.

“Priority Health is excited to provide easy access and free fitness opportunities in key communities around our state,” said Christa Klein, vice president of client experience at Priority Health. “We hope all the residents of Farmington will come and try out this wonderful fitness opportunity in their city.”

There are seven exercise stations that allow for a complete workout. The equipment ranges from stairs to pull-up bars and others. Each station is adaptive, suitable for users 14 and older.

If you don’t know how to use the equipment, no worries. There is an app available for free at nationalfitnesscampaign.com/watch. The app is billed as a “coach in your pocket.”

There are now 29 Fitness Courts across Michigan. According to Priority Health, more than 205,000 Michigan residents used the courts last year, burning more than 51 million calories.

“We are excited to have Farmington join us in the journey to improve health and wellness as we work to make a powerful and long-lasting impact on health outcomes and happiness by building healthy communities across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign, in a written statement. “The addition of the two outdoor Fitness Courts to Shiawassee and Flanders parks, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to health and well-being within the community.”

Advertisement