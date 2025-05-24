Farmington Hills Police Department celebrates promotions

Farmington Hills’ finest are promoted to the following ranks: (Left) Sgt. Kyle Baldwin, Capt. Domenic Lauria, Chief John Piggott, Assistant Chief Brian Moore and Lt. Nicholas Miller. The ceremony took place May 9 in the Farmington Hills City Council chambers.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 24, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS — Family, friends, and fellow police officers filled the City Council chambers to support five of Farmington Hills’ finest in a police promotional ceremony May 9.

Family members had the honor of pinning the badges on their promoted husband or father.

The newly minted officers were Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott, Assistant Chief Brian Moore, Capt. Domenic Lauria, Lt. Nicholas Miller and Sgt. Kyle Baldwin.

Each spoke expressing gratitude and thanks to their families for supporting their careers in law enforcement and praised their wives, who shared in the promotion.

“This promotion belongs to you as much as it belongs to me,” Lauria said.

The promoted officers also thanked their mentors for their mentorship, the Farmington Hills Police Department, their fellow officers — who they consider family — as well as Farmington Hills elected officials.

Piggott started his career with the FHPD nearly 30 years ago as a cadet.

“This is really personal and exciting to me, because 29 years ago I had the pleasure of hiring the new chief,” Mayor Pro Tem Willliam Dwyer said at the Feb. 24 council meeting where Piggott’s appointment as chief was approved by council. Dwyer served as the Farmington Hills police chief from 1985-2008.

Like Piggott, most of the officers promoted started their careers with the FHPD as cadets and have about 20 years of experience or more.

“It is important to have the consistency of people who are raised in an organization and understand its values,” Piggott said.

Those values include competency, character and compassion, according to the chief.

“Which they all lead with every single day,” he said.

The chief lauded the promoted officers’ experience and referred to it as being a “difference maker” and “invaluable.”

“To know that they have 20 years of that (experience) puts them in a position to be successful moving forward,” Piggott said. “As chief, I couldn’t be more proud of the group of leaders we have today.”

Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich shared in the excitement of the occasion.

“This is such an incredible day of pride for our city,” Rich said. “What this shows is the long-term commitment to continuing education.”

Most of the officers promoted have multiple college degrees and at least one master’s degree. According to the chief, the promotional process is a very rigorous one.

The FHPD has received its second reaccreditation, according to the mayor.

“Farmington Hills prides itself on being the best police force in metro Detroit,” Councilman Michael Bridges said. “The training in our department is excellent.”

The mayor praises the city’s commitment to safety.

“Farmington Hills residents should be rightfully very proud of the safety of this city, and that is a commitment we will continue to have,” said the mayor. “And we are grateful for all of these individuals for wanting to serve our residents and our businesses.”

The chief’s top goals include “to recruit and find more good officers to fill the ranks,” he said, in addition to continuing best practices, engaging the community, learning their needs, and meeting the needs of the community as best as they can.